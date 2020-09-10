The Boys Season 2: Giancarlo Esposito Celebrate Show's Rating In A Fresh Way

Giancarlo Esposito has a unique way to celebrate the positive ratings of his recent show. The Boys season 2 made its way to Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020. Here is how Esposito celebrated the positive reviews of season 2 of The Boys on the Rotten Tomatoes site.

Giancarlo's Post after the ratings

Amazon Prime Series The Boys, released its season 2 on September 4. The show saw a positive welcome from the audiences and critics as it got itself a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Rotten Tomatoes site adds up the reviews and rates the show in percentages. The higher a show is rated than 60% and the closer it is to 100% it means that it's fresh and a treat to watch, any show below 60% is hence rotten. As the ratings came in, Esposito took to his Instagram and shared a 23-second video where he holds a tray full of fresh tomatoes significant to the fresh ratings for the show. He captioned the post as – "You say tomato, I say #TheBoysTV. 98% @RottenTomatoes! 🍅” He then went on to say, "I got tomatoes. Watch The Boys." Esposito seemed more than merry sharing this news with his fans.

More about The Boys Season 2

The Boys is a show that gives a glance at the dark side of superheroes and this is what intrigues the critics. Esposito who is famous for playing the role of the antagonist on various TV shows portrays the role of Stan Edger is this season of The Boys. Giancarlo seems to be the main villain except for Homelander. Giancarlo Esposito has been actively posting about the show and its teasers, which made the audiences eager for the show. He is considered one of the best villains of TV and but his sense of humour makes him a treat to watch. The Boys Season 2 sees Billy Butcher and his team, trying to escape as they are being accused of the killing of Madelyn Stillwell. The Boys season 2 started streaming on September 4th 2020 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

