Makers Release 'The Boys' Season 2 Soundtrack As Season 3 Filming Resumes

The Boys season 2 soon ends with a blasting climax as the Supes’ Compound V comes into the light of the public. The superhero culture was a way of duping the public and after this is discovered by the public in season 2, the Supes are on an outrage. The Boys season two has witnessed impeccable success according to a report in Nielsen, but the exact number is not revealed. Amazon has also begun with season three of the series and released The Boys related materials. Along with a soundtrack, The Boys will also have a spin-off release soon, as per a report in Hollywood Reporter.

All about 'The Boys' season 2 soundtrack

According to a report in Nielsen, the series has had an estimated view of 6 million streams in only 10 days of its release. The series has several soundtracks in the background within the storyline. All of these tracks are going to be a part of the release. To name a few-Never Truly Vanish, Faster- are some of the releases. The former song is a ballad, originally performed by superhero-Starlight essayed by Erin Moriarty. The latter song is performed by Jessie T. Usher. Faster is a hip song as described by the Hollywood Reporter. The finale aired on October 8, 2020, and fans enjoyed the last of season two.

'The Boys' cast

Billy Butcher is essayed by Karl Urban and Hughie Campbell is essayed by Jack Quaid. The heinous Homelander is essayed by Antony Starr. Erin Moriarty is essaying the role of Annie January. A-Train is essayed by Jessie T. Usher. Other actors in The Boys season 2 were Laz Alonso Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara and more.

'The Boys' season 2

Amazon describes the show as, "The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing."

Watch trailer of the much-celebrated show

