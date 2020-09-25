'The Boys' Season 2: Would Starlight Have Killed Hughie? Here's What Erin Moriarty Thinks

The Amazon Prime series The Boys Season 2 recently premiered on September 4th. Starlight aka Annie January, who is portrayed by Erin Moriarty, recently revealed in an interview her thoughts on whether there was any possibility of Starlight killing Hughie in the Season 2 Episode 3 of The Boys. In an interview with Collider, Erin Moriarty revealed if her character would have killed Hughie in the episode if it wasn't for Butcher's interruption.

Starlight in The Boys S2 speaks about if she would have killed Hughie?

Erin talks about the incident in season 2's third episode when Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, corners Starlight and puts her in a position where she must kill Hughie, portrayed by Jack Quaid. Homelander is suspicious that Starlight still has a relationship with Hughie and is working with him to sabotage The Seven.

In order for her to prove her innocence, she has to kill Hughie to show Homelander that she has no attachment to him. The episode shows Starlight's eyes lighting up as she is about to use her power, but Butcher, who is portrayed by Karl Urban, interrupts her.

Talking about the scenario, Erin says that even when she was filming the episode, she always thought that Starlight would not have killed Hughie even if Butcher didn't interrupt. Erin Moriarty states that Starlight seemed to be trying to maintain a solid facade so that she could please Homelander.

So, when the episode shows her eyes getting lit up, it might have meant that she is reaching deep into her mind to figure out what she should actually do. She suggests a hypothetical situation that she would have just blasted off the wall near to Hughie if she had to, so as to save him.

'The Boys' season 2

The Boys season 2 started streaming on September 4th 2020 and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Eric Kripke’s The Boys is a superhero web series starring a host of main, recurring, and guest characters. It features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Elisabeth Shue, among others in the lead roles.

The Boys is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book of the same name. The superhero series premiered on July 26, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, its second season launched on September 4, 2020, on the OTT platform. The Boys Season 2 shows Billy Butcher and his team trying to escape as they are being accused of killing Madelyn Stillwell.

