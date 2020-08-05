Cole Sprouse Shares ‘cursed Photo From Youth’ To Wish Twin Dylan Sprouse On Their Birthday

Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse took to his social media account and shared a blurry throwback picture. On his social media, he shared a ‘cursed’ picture to wish his twin brother Dylan Sprouse on their birthday. The Sprouse twins celebrated their 28th birthday on August 4, 2020.

The Riverdale actor listed out the difference between the two while sharing it on social media. Cole Sprouse had been on a social media hiatus for a few months, as he took a much needed mental health break. Check out the adorable post shared actor on his social media account.

Cole Sprouse’s photos

Cole, while sharing the picture, mentioned that Dylan Sprouse lacks the ‘overwhelming confidence and the ‘drip’ that he has. However, he admitted that Dylan Sprouse is learning. He mentioned that the throwback picture is 'cursed from their youth' and is a brief reminder of their hustle in the industry. Cole wrote that the Sprouse twins entered the Hollywood industry when they were just eight months old.

However, the Riverdale star mentioned that they have been hustling and exploiting every avenue of the industry since. Towards the end of the post, Cole Sprouse mentioned that they have gone through lots of trial and error in success before making a name for themselves in the industry. He concluded the post saying that he loves his twin brother very much.

Cole Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan Sprouse too took to social media and shared a quirky birthday post for his twin. He shared a picture of the birthday cake for the actors. In the post, Dylan Sprouse made an Animal Crossing series reference by calling Cole Sprouse Tommy to his Timmy. He concluded the post by saying that they are almost 30 years old.

Earlier this month, Cole Sprouse reportedly broke up with his girlfriend of three years, Lili Reinhart. Sprouse has been dating Lili, his Riverdale co-star, and the couple made their relationship official a few months after the rumours of the relationship arose. Dylan Sprouse, on the other hand, has been dating Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin went for a long time.

While talking about his social media hiatus, Cole Sprouse wrote, “I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break. I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule. Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer. Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first. In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is- a massive global trauma.” [sic]

