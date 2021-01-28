'The Boys' Star Karl Urban Shares His "most Frustrating" Day On Season Two Set

The Boys is a satirical superhero series on Amazon Prime Video. With currently two seasons, it has garnered much acclaims from the audiences. Actor Karl Urban plays the lead character, William “Billy” Butcher. Now, he has revealed details about the most tiring day on the sets of the second season.

Also Read | The Boys' Nathan Mitchell Discloses His Favourite Black Noir Scene From Season 2

'The Boys' star Karl Urban reveals the “most frustrating day” on season two

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Karl Urban shared filming The Boys season 2 final episode was exhausting. He and Shantel VanSanten, who essayed Becca Butcher, were shooting the latter’s death scene in the first part of the day. But they had to put it on a hold as Aya Cash’s sequences as Stormfront with prosthetic was to complete urgently.

Karl Urban said that to be “perfectly honest,” it was probably one of the “most frustrating” days on The Boys season 2 sets. He explained that it is because they shot some of the sequences in the morning and then they had to stop shooting the beats between Billy and Becca. The makers went to shoot Homeland (Anthony Starr) and Stormfront because the latter was in prosthetic costume, and she’s been in the makeup chair for five hours. The actor asserted that with all the respect to Cash’s comfort and sanity, the priority was to get her in and out of that prosthetic as quickly as possible. And that makeup has a shelf life, he noted.

Karl Urban mentioned that they had shelved the Becca Butcher death scene. And when they finally came back to it, it was the end of the day, they were losing the light and had two takes. The actor said that it was of those instances where he needed to bring his A-game. They had got two shots to get it right. Urban stated that he is just “incredibly grateful” that he had a scene partner of such a “high caliber” in Shantel because they got the performance they needed in a very limited amount of time.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 3 Get Two Significant Actors Promoted As Series Regulars

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Inspired One Of The Most Memorable Scenes From The Boys Season 2 Finale?

The Boys season 2 got praises from the audiences and a third part is on its way. Talking about the upcoming season, Karl Urban admitted that he has read about four scripts. So, he has a “pretty good” idea of where things are going, but the second half of the season he has not seen yet. The actor mentioned that he has not spoken with creator Eric Kripke till now about the third season and where it is going. He asserted that the conversation is going to be happening imminently.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Creator Says He Already Regrets A Major Death From Season 2; Know Which One?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.