'The Boys' Season 3 Get Two Significant Actors Promoted As Series Regulars

The Boys has become one of the most talked-about shows with just two seasons on Amazon Prime Video. A third part is already confirmed to be in development. Now it is revealed that the upcoming season will feature two recurring actors, Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie, as series regulars.

'The Boys' season 3 will have Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie as series regulars

According to Deadline, The Boys developers have promoted Claudia Doumit as Victoria Newman, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett to series regulars for the upcoming third season. Both the actors caught limelight in the recently releases second season. While Doumit was expected to be a major part of the third instalment, Minifie’s upgrade has excited many.

Claudie Doumit made her debut as Victoria Neuman, a young wunderkind congresswoman with a dark secret, in The Boys season 2. She was seen in five episodes on the show. Colby Minifie has been associated with the show from its first season. She appeared in a recurring role in 13 episodes. In the latest part, Minifie as Ashley Barrett was promoted to be Vice President of Hero Management at Vought International. However, she was often in stress and got death threats from Homelander, essayed by Anthony Starr.

Spoiler Alert! Claudie Doumit character Victoria Neuman’s big secret of being a super herself would be explored in The Boys season 3. At the end of the latest season, she was seen becoming the head of a department which overlooks the doing of other supes. Hughie Campbell, played by Jack Quaid, joined her but is unaware of her secret. Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett would now have to recruit a new member for The Seven after the death of Stormfront, portrayed by Aya Cash. It would be interesting to see how she will convince Homelander of replacing his former love interest and with whom.

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. It will also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Jensen Ackles with others. The show is expected to begin filming in early 2021. A spinoff series is also in development at Amazon Studios.

