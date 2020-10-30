The Boys' Nathan Mitchell Discloses His Favourite Black Noir Scene From Season 2

The Boys show has become one of the most anticipated projects of Amazon Prime Video. It features Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, who has grabbed much attention with his unique attitude. Now Mitchell revealed his favourite Noir scene from the latest second season.

The Boys’ Nathan Mitchell shares Black Noir’s favourite scene from season 2

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, The Boys actor Nathan Mitchell talked about his most memorable moment from season 2. He revealed that it is the fight between Black Noir and Annie January / Starlight, played by Erin Moriarty. The actor stated that he loves how far away they went with that. But he said that he also like the first fight in episode one, as he thinks that it is the most quintessential Black Noir scene. Mitchell explained that it has the character ripping someone to shreds, multiple people, severing someone’s head, not thinking about it twice, and then pausing to comfort this little kid with an elegant bunny rabbit dance. He mentioned that there is a ruthless, killing machine who does something like adorable, quirky and out of place in one sequence and that is quintessential Noir to him.

Nathan Mitchell opened up about portraying Black Noir in The Boys series and how he feels on being in a suit all the time. The actor said that it is amazing to see the response and to feel the love from everyone. He mentioned that he had always been someone who likes to express himself with his body, and when he got this role, he was excited because as long as he can move and be in the suit freely, he knew he could communicate what this character needed. Mitchell explained that it has been a lot of fun, and it is like he takes thoughts that he has in his head or things that he would say, he physicalizes them, and then he removes those words and let his body speak for him.

The Boys season 2 did not end on a good note for Black Noir. He was knocked out by Queen Maeve as she forcefully stuffed him with Almond Joy candy, which happens to be his weak point. The character was in the hospital recovering from the damage. There is no news on how he will appear in the upcoming third season.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. It will also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles and Claudia Doumit with others. A spinoff series is also in development at Amazon Studios.

