From 'The Boys' To 'The Umbrella Academy': Shows That Subvert Superhero Genre

There are many superhero TV shows these days that are keeping fans entertained. From The Boys to The Umbrella Academy, the superhero genre is also gaining much love by fans all across the globe. All these shows may have a similar genre but the premise of the show is completely different. So, here are a few TV shows that subvert the superhero genre that you should definitely watch.

TV shows that subvert superhero genre

The Boys

The Boys is an Amazon Prime original that is developed by Eric Kripke. It is based on the book - The Boys by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and showcases a plot that revolves around the harsh truth of superheroes. The show casts Karl Urban as William "Billy" Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hugh "Hughie" Campbell, Antony Starr as The Homelander and Erin Moriarty as Annie. The show has received much love and praises from fans.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is an American TV show that was based on a book of the same name by Gerard Way. The show is created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater and streams on Netflix. The show is about a family who all have superpowers and their journey to finding the father and saving the world. The series casts Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves.

Watchmen

Watchmen is a TV show based on the 1986 DC Comics series Watchmen. It is created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons and can be streamed on HBO. The show casts Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Tom Mison, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Louis Gossett Jr, Jeremy Irons Jean Smart and Hong Chau in many exciting roles. The show was nominated and won many Emmys this year.

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones is created by Melissa Rosenberg and is based on the Marvel Comics character Jessica Jones. The show can be streamed on Netflix and casts Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Rachael Taylor as Patricia "Trish" Walker and Wil Traval as Will Simpson. The show has three seasons and has an 8.24/10 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Heroes

Created by Tim Kring, Heroes is one of the most popular superhero genre TV shows. The show is about a bunch of people who discover that they have supernatural powers and how they use them. It casts Milo Ventimiglia as Peter Petrelli, Hayden Panettiere as Claire Bennet, Masi Oka as Hiro Nakamura and Adrian Pasdar as Nathan Petrelli. The show is so popular that it received the highest rating for any NBC drama premiere in five years.

Raising Dion

Premiered October 4, 2019, on Netflix, Raising Dion is an American TV show. It was based on a 2015 comic book and a short film called Raising Dion by Dennis Liu. It casts Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese, Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez and Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins.

The Gifted

Created for Fox by Matt Nix, The Gifted is another exciting superhero genre TV show. The show is based on Marvel Comics' X-Men properties and features Sean Teale, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Coby Bell, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford, and Emma Dumont in the lead roles. The show received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Warrior Nun

Created by Simon Barry, Warrior Nun is a show about a group of nuns who fight evil. The show is based on the book also named Warrior Nun. It casts Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith and Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice.

Titans

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, Titans is a superhero genre show you must not miss. The show is based on a book called Teen Titans. The series has Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Kory Anders (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), Jason Todd (Curran Walters), Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly), Rose Wilson (Chelsea Zhang), and Conner (Joshua Orpin) in the lead.

Daredevil

Created for Netflix by Drew Goddard, Daredevil is based on a Marvel character of the same name. The show casts Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the lead role. Rotten Tomatoes reported a 99% approval rating for the first season of the show.

