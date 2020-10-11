'The Boys' Character Grace Mallory Has Been Popular Among Fans, Here's All About Her

The Boys is creating quite some buzz on social media for its unique storyline. The characters and their costumes have also been a topic of discussion online. One such character that is been widely talked about from the show is that of Grace Mallory. Her journey is filled with sadness and fueled by vengeance. Read ahead to know more about Grace Mallory and her journey on The Boys.

Here is everything one needs to know about Grace Mallory

The character of Grace Mallory in The Boys is played by American actor Laila Robbins. Grace Mallory is the founder of the vigilante group of superheroes called The Boys. Grace Mallory’s background is not much known but she is the one who ignited the fire of vengeance in Wilian Butcher, the leader of The Boys.

Also read | 'The Boys' Season 2: Would Starlight Have Killed Hughie? Here's What Erin Moriarty Thinks

According to Theboysfandom.com, Grace Mallory told William Butcher the truth about his wife's misfortune. She reveals to him that Homelander had sexually assaulted his wife and the entire of Vought International was involved in the disappearance of his wife. Mallory and Butcher team up to reveal the true face of the Seven and their corrupt organisation Vought International.

Also read | 'The Boys' Creator Says He Already Regrets A Major Death From Season 2; Know Which One?

Grace Mallory blackmails a superhero called the Lamplighter with unseen footage of him committing a crime to make him spy on behalf of the CIA on The Seven. Lamplighter reluctantly agrees to do this. After the meeting, Lamplighter had followed Grace Mallory to her room and mistakenly burns her grandchildren in their bed, thinking that it was Mallory who was sleeping. Grace Mallory exits The Boys and also gives up her mission to seek revenge.

Also read | 'The Boys' Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Know The Reason Behind Bloody Courtroom

According to Bustle.com, the history of these two characters runs deeper than this, as written in the comics. Lamplighter had retired from The Seven in The Boys season one. But his resurfacing in The Boys season 2 is bound to cause problems for The Seven and The Boys. The Boys season 2 has had some major cliffhangers in the story so far that has kept viewers on the edge of their seat.

Also read | 'The Boys' Actor Erin Moriarty Reveals The Importance Of Gender Representation

The Boys is a series available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This series revolves around two superhero groups namely The Seven and the Boys. The former is the corrupt lot of superheroes who misuse their powers and the latter is a vigilante group hell-bent on exposing The Seven for their dirty deeds. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quidd, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher among others.

Image courtesy- @officiallailarobins Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.