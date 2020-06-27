'The Broken And The Bad' Is Inspired By 'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul'?

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is known for his iconic character as Gustavo Fring in Vince Gilligan's shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The actor is now set to host a new digital documentary series. The show will be titled The Broken and The Bad. Read ahead to know more about the documentary series hosted by Giancarlo Esposito.

'The Broken and The Bad' inspired by 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'?

The Broken and The Bad, the show will recall popular moments from both the shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and compare them to similar real-life incidents. AMC will be premiering the show on July 9, 2020, as per reports. To mark the occasion, there will also be a day-long marathon of Better Call Saul’s fifth season with some bonus content. According to reports, The Broken and The Bad is inspired by the most memorable characters, situations and themes of the shows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. It will also focus on real-world stories that mirror the fictional world of both shows.

Giancarlo Esposito will be hosting the series which explores the psychology of con artists, hitmen and also the business of drug dealers and operations, amongst other stories that relate to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. One episode on the show will also centre around a town in America where those with electromagnetic hypersensitivity can live in peace. AMC will also be airing two films starring Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Godzilla and Wakefield back to back on July 6.

About 'Breaking Bad'

Breaking Bad is an American crime drama television show. The show aired its first episode in 2008 and has 5 seasons. The film follows the life of a chemistry teacher who discovers that he has cancer and tries to pay his debts by getting into a meth-making business. His priorities start to change when he meeting Jesse, his partner.

About 'Better Call Saul'

The show Better Call Saul is a spin-off show of Breaking Bad, also created by Vince Gilligan. The series follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk), beginning six years before the events of Breaking Bad and showing his transformation into the persona of 'criminal for hire' Saul Goodman.

