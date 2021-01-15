'The Burnt Orange Heresy' Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know About The Finale

Elizabeth Debicki and Charles Bang's The Burnt Orange Heresy is a Giuseppe Capotondi directorial. The film also features the likes of Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland, Rosalind Halstead and Flaminia Fegarotti, to name a few. The story of The Burnt Orange Heresy is imbued with the themes of capitalism, desires and betrayal, amongst others.

The ending of The Burnt Orange Heresy, much like the majority of the film, is laced with symbolism, cryptic messages and is open to multiple interpretations, which is why articles which read something similar to "The Burnt Orange Heresy explained" exist online. This article will attempt to provide an explanation for the ending of The Burnt Orange Heresy.

The Burnt Orange Heresy ending explained:

The final moments of the film see Jerome Debney making it appear that his doors to other forms of exchanges apart from the meal and a conversation driving James into a fit of desperation. James uses Berenice to the best of his abilities to steal and set flame to all but one of Debney’s canvases, as a result of Joseph blackmailing him, whose character, at this point in the film, is threatening the last bits of James reputation. Much to the surprise the characters, they see that all of Debney's canvases are blank, suggesting that he has been living in the establishment for free.

This causes a desperate James to draw something and put Debney's name on it. He can be seen planning to give the same to Joseph. When Berenice tries to push James to do what’s right, he drowns her. Viewers learn later that the drowning was just a figment of his imagination and in reality, he simply knocks her out. Leading to her nearly escaping, yet halfway out the building he catches up to her, apologizes, and she returns to his home.

History gets repeated with Berenice trying to push James to do the morally acceptable deed, but this time around, the episode ends with her being killed by James with the help of an ashtray. He can be then seen getting away with the murder after planning to drown Berenice's cadaver into the depths of the lake which is only frequented by Debney. The sequence involving Debney sending an envelope full of flies indicate that Debney has been in the know of his deed right up until his death. But, as one will observe, no one else has caught as much as a singular rift about what James has done.

The final moments and key takeaways:

Right up until the very end, one will observe that he doesn't get what he has been seen wanting for a major portion of the film, which is a singular art piece by Debney. The viewers later learn that only Debney that exists, is in the possession of Berenice’s mom, and it is a picture of her utilising the colour blue in her own way. The ending of the film signifies that immoral deeds beget immoral consequences and reality is generally not what it seems to be.

