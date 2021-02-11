The Challenge Double Agents: Find Out The Spoilers For The Upcoming Episode

This season of The Challenge has been a roller coaster ride from the very first episode. If you've been following the show you know a lot a has happened over the past 9 episodes. Fans are anxious to know what's going to happen in the next one. Read on to find out The Challenge: Double Agents spoilers

In the preview trailer for the next episode, the fans were given some sort of extended teaser look. There are spoilers ahead, so if you haven't seen the latest episode, you should watch them first. It wasn't like the usual 30-second trailer, this extended look gave us a lot of information on what might end up happening in the next episode. Amber B. still needs a Gold skull to stay in the game and there are going to be some intense fights coming up in the next episode. There are also hints of a new couple emerging from amongst the remaining contestants.

#TheChallenge36 mid-season trailer JUST dropped and I've already watched it 100 times 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8JsU8G5oE7 — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) February 11, 2021

The official synopsis of The Challenge: Double Agents episode 10 also tells us a lot. 'Two agents’ attraction to one another heats up to a new level, while Lolo and Nam’s relationship grows cold and distant. After a major win during “mission: black sand ops” the double agents struggle to get on the same page.'

The synopsis tells us someone's going to take their relationship to the next level. Whereas, Lolo and Nam are going to suffering some ups and downs with their relationship. Fans speculate their disagreements are going to last for a while. Lolo has major star power though, and crossing her paths wouldn't be good for anyone involved. At this point, it's very difficult to tell who's going to end up winning, but there are a lot of good candidates. You can check out their Twitter handle where The Challenger gives a lot of fresh updates. Also, stay tuned for more news for The Challenge: Double Agent.

Episode 9 Recap

Let's take a look at what happened in the last episode. Kam and Kyle are the top right now with their good performances on the challenges. Who went home on the challenge in the last episode? Well, Theresa is out for good because of her risky move in that episode's challenge, which leads to the other challengers eliminating her.

