'The Sinner' Season 3: Find Out What Happens At The End Of The Season

The Sinner season 3 has been quite the ride for the viewers as it wrapped up with a well-written finale that tied up the whole season neatly. The third season of the Sinner is now streaming on Netflix. Read on to know The Sinner season 3 spoilers.

The Sinner Season 3 Spoilers

Also Read: The Sinner Season 3's Intricate Plot Explained; Know All Details

There are The Sinner spoilers ahead so be careful if you haven't yet seen the show. The whole of The Sinner Season 3 plot will be explained in short so in case you missed any important details from the show, you can find them here. Season 3 of The Sinner starts with detective Harry Ambrose being summoned to an accident site—a car crash, where the driver has been killed.

A survivor from the car crash, Jamie Burns (played by the talented Matt Bomer) reveals that the person who died was his friend Nick Hass. Due to his strange behavious, Ambrose begins to suspect Jamie of committing the crime. Later in the season, this is revealed to be true, Jamie had in fact killed his friend Nick Hass. However, Ambrose doesn't have enough proof to arrest Jamie yet, so he begins his investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Who Plays Jamie In 'The Sinner' Season 3? Know All About The Talented Actor

As the detectives dig deeper into the case, they find evidence that Nick and Jamie had met 2 weeks prior to the accident. They also collect statements from Jamie's friends and colleagues and come to the conclusion that Jamie has been acting weird ever since he met Nick a couple of weeks back. Jamie eventually cracks under the pressure of the crime and guilt and confesses to his about what he did. She reacts as one would expect and cannot believe the kind of man her husband turned out to be. As Jamie realises the police are closing in on him goes berserk.

Also Read: Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

At this point in the show, Jamie has got nothing left to lose and he goes after Amrose and his whole department. He kidnaps Ambrose and holds him captive in a forest for hours. To save his own life Harry burns up Jamie's confession statement and tells him he won't go after Jamie, all the while recording the conversation. Things turn ugly again as Jamie finds out Harry betrayed him and he goes after Harry's family. Harry Ambrose shoots him and comes to the realisation that he has become what he most fears, a killer, and Jamie dies in his arms. The show ends on a sombre note, leaving the audience pondering the meaning behind why criminals behave the way they do.

Also Read: How Many Episodes Are There In The Sinner Season 3? Know All Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.