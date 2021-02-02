BitLife Finding Nemo Challenge: Requirements And Steps For Completing The Challenge

Candywriter has recently rolled out the next big challenge for fans in its popular text-based life simulator game, BitLife. Completing these challenges will allow players to get their hands on a bunch of rewards. The latest challenge is live in the game and it requires players to find Nemo. The Nemo Challenge requires players to fulfil a number of requirements. So, let us quickly show you how to find Nemo in BitLife and complete the latest challenge.

Finding Nemo challenge

To complete the Nemo challenge, you will need to fulfil all the requirements listed below

Live in Sydney

Become a Dentist

Release a Goldfish

Have a daughter named Darla

Take a boat to sea

Live in Sydney

The first step in the challenge is to create a new character and start off in Sydney, Australia. Once you have done that, the second requirement is to become a dentist.

Become a dentist

If you are wondering how to become a Dentist in BitLife, it is actually quite easy. Make sure that you have high smart stats as it will help your chances of getting accepted in the university. You need to take up Biology and try to get good grades each year. Players can also apply for scholarships if they had high ratings in school. It is also suggested that you attend the library whenever you can as it also plays a big factor in your success. Once you have successfully graduated, you can start applying for a Dental school. Your smart stats should help you get admission in Dental school. Finally, you can start finding jobs as a Dentist. Make sure that you start making good money from this point on. After becoming a BitLife Dentist, you need to release a Goldfish, which is the next requirement for the challenge.

Release a Goldfish

To release a Goldfish, you will first need to buy one by going to activities and clicking on the 'Pets' section. Now go to the Pet Store and look for a Goldfish. Purchase the fish and release it. In case you are unable to find the fish in the Pet Store, you simply need to restart the app. If that doesn't work, you will need to age up by one year.

Have a daughter named Darla

For the fourth requirement, you need to have a daughter named Darla. The best way to do this is by getting into a relationship and getting married. Have a daughter together and name her Darla. In case you have a boy, you will need to give it a few tries.

Take a boat to sea

As noted earlier, you need to make sure that you are making a good amount of money working as a Dentist. You will need this money to purchase a boat for your final requirement. You need to get a boating license from the 'Licenses' tab under 'Activities'. Once you have one, you need to purchase a new boat. You can buy one from any of the available dealers. Finally, you need to take that boat for a ride in the ocean using the Assets menu. This will complete the Finding Nemo challenge.

Image credits: Candywriter