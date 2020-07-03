The Chi Cast: Here Is A Look At Cast Of The Chi And Characters They Play In The Series

The Chi is an American drama series created by Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe. The series is based on life in a neighbourhood on the south side of Chicago. The cast of The Chi features Hollywood’s promising next-generation actors. The Chi cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Tiffany Boone, Armando Riesco, Barton Fitzpatrick, Birgundi Baker among others in pivotal roles. The series shows the relationships and harsh realities of inner-city living where daily life can crush dreams in an instant, and what seems like an ordinary day can end in devastation. The series premiered on January 2018 and became an instant hit among the audience. Here is a look at The Chi cast and characters they play in the series.

Jason Mitchell as Brandon Johnson

The role of Brandon is played by Jason Mitchell in the series’ first and second season. His character is of a popular young man who is trying to better himself and open a restaurant of his own. Jason Mitchell is also known for his role of Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, the N.W.A. biopic directed by F. Gary Gray.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Ronnie Davis

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine plays the role of Ronnie Davis in The Chi. Ronnie Davis lives with his feisty grandmother and he dreams of getting back with his true love. Apart from several TV shows, he is known for his roles in movies like Blood Diamond, Queen of Katwe among others.

Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

The sneaker obsessed teenager Emmett Washington is portrayed by Jacob Latimore in The Chi. Emmett has a strong mother Jada and she does his best to provide for his son. Jacob Latimore is hailed as a young breakout star by several media houses for his performance in the show.

Alex Hibbert as Kevin Williams

Alex Hibbert has played the role of a Kevin Williams. He is a good kid from a loving household who just wants to have fun with his friends. Alex Hibbert made his debut with Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film, Moonlight.

Michael Epps as Jake Taylor

The young and talented actor Michael Epps plays the pivotal role of Kevin’s good friend Jake Taylor. Jake’s older brother is a leader in a local gang and he is at risk of falling under his influence. Michael Epps began his acting career as an extra in Empire. He was recently seen guest starring in Chicago Fire opposite Jesse Spencer.

The Chi's latest news

A lot of fans have been left with questions like Is The Chi coming back in 2020? Or Is The Chi renewed for Season 3? To all those who are wondering about it, the show is now back with its third season. It premiered on June 21, 2020. As the show is back with its third season, some fans have also been wondering about What happened to Brandon on the chi? Jason Mitchell who played Brandon on the show will not be returning for the third season of the show over his alleged misconduct on the show.

