What Time Does 'George Lopez We'll Do It For Half' Release On Netflix? Details Here

George Lopez is a 59-year-old comedian and actor. He is known for his comedy series George Lopez, which aired for six seasons on ABC. The veteran standup comedian George Lopez is all set for the release of his first Netflix special, George Lopez We'll Do It For Half.

As the Netflix special comes close to its release date, a lot of people are wondering about what time does George Lopez We'll Do It For Half release on Netflix. For all the people who are curious about George Lopez We'll Do It For Half release time, here is what is known till now.

What time does George Lopez We'll Do It For Half release on Netflix?

George Lopez We'll Do It For Half release date 2020 is Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Like most other Netflix shows, George Lopez’s comedy special is expected to release at 12.00 AM Pacific Time like other shows. The Netflix special will mark the debut of George Lopez on the streaming platform Netflix. The Netflix special is filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco.

George Lopez We'll Do It For Half Netflix plot

George Lopez in his announcement mentioned that he hopes to be the glue that ‘finally bridges the gap between the two cultures’. In his Netflix special, George Lopez humorously explores areas like race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community. The Netflix special will dissect the cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and more.

The official description of the Netflix special reads as, “Comedian George Lopez tackles the future and the past of Latinx culture in America, touching on immigration, his tough relatives, aging and much more.”

George Lopez's announcement of We'll Do It For Half Netflix special

George Lopez We'll Do It For Half 2020 will be the first stand up special of George Lopez since The Wall in 2017. In his stand up special, George Lopez has also explored the life lessons learned from the elders in a lighter way. George Lopez has also recounted a memory of his grandmother to tell how one’s own family members can be funny and savage than any other people they meet.

The special was filmed in December last year. During a media interaction, George Lopez mentioned that even though it is filmed months before the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement, the topics are still relevant.

