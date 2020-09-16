'The Duchess' Netflix Review: Stream It As A Light Watch Or Skip It Altogether

The Duchess is the new series on Netflix which seems to have taken the internet by storm. The British series is only six episodes long and stars Kathrine Ryan in the pivotal role. It released on Netflix on September 11. Here's a review of the Netflix series.

Director: Toby MacDonald

Cast: Katherine Ryan, Rory Keenan, Katy Byrne, Steen Raskopoulos, Michelle de Swarte, Sophie Fletcher, Doon Mackichan, Maya Jama

Producer: Gavin O'Grady

Where to watch: Netflix

The Duchess Plot

The plot of The Duchess revolves around a single mother. She lives in London and loves her daughter Olive more than anything. The latter is the product of the briefest fling with a former boyband member when Katherine herself used to be a groupie. However, when she thinks of having a second child, she wants her ex to be the father rather than her current boyfriend.

Watch The Duchess trailer here:

The Duchess Netflix Review

The Duchess is created by Katherine Ryan and is called a semi-autobiographical work. There are many parts of the series where one can relate it to Katherine's real life. Here's a look at what works in this Netflix series and what doesn't.

What works?

The only thing that seems to work for The Duchess is the sweet relationship between Katherine Ryan and her on-screen daughter, Olive. Despite her unconventional life and personality, the daughter is the only thing that brings a bit of normalcy. They often give off the feeling 'us-against-the world' in a very sweet and heartwarming manner. However, it sorely lacks the Gilmore Girls characteristics which one might come to expect from it.

What doesn't?

Katherine Ryan as the brash single mother is often immature and behaves unconventionally and one is left to wonder if her daughter is more the adult. A little too wild, she moves like a hurricane and whoever stands in her way suffers from the aftermath of it. She is also filled with crazy ideas like her having a second child with her ex because the first child should not feel unprivileged to have a 'bad father'.

The plot of The Duchess is also bland if one removes Katherine Ryan's character from it. Her snide remarks, inappropriate actions and overwhelming screen presence (pink sweatshirt and feather-lined trousers) are the only things that make The Duchess an interesting watch. However, sometimes even Katherine seems to cross the fine line between witty and crass. The rebel woman actually slips into a scandalizing Regina George from Mean Girls.

Katherine also cannot seem to leave her ex alone. For some unknown reason, she keeps gravitating towards him and after a while this seems a bit too silly. On the other hand, she keeps warding off her current boyfriend's attempts to get close to her if even if its just about accepting a bunch of peonies from him.

Reviewer Rating: 3.5/5

