'The Craft: Legacy' Trailer Adds To Witchy-ness As We Welcome The Halloween Month | WATCH

The trailer of the upcoming American horror drama film the Craft: Legacy has released, and ever since then it has created a buzz on social media. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film will release before Halloween on October 28th in the US and Canada.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

The trailer

The trailer opens with a montage of scenes from the supernatural horror film before it cuts to Cailee Spaeny trying to adjust to a new city, new family and her new school. However, she faces a lot of embarrassment when she gets her first period in front of her class. But she is welcomed by three girls who perform a ceremony to ‘celebrate her as she is their fourth’.

Read Also | Lili Reinhart Is Nostalgic For Her "quarantine Life" As She Shares An Album Of Pictures

Soon, the girls start to explore their powers as witches and want to find out the limit of “what else” they can do. As the trailer progresses, the story takes a darker turn where the girls have gone too far with their “craft”. The trailer shows that the girls come across a picture of Fairzura Balk who portrayed the character of Nancy Downs in the original movie.

Read Also | Jasleen Royal Feels VIP Culture Is Very Unfair At Award Shows; Says 'hope Things Improve'

The plot of the film The Craft: Legacy

The Craft: Legacy is an upcoming American supernatural horror film which follows a group of four teenage girls who become witches. The group of girls explore the limits of their powers each day and are surprised by the things they are able to do. However, there seems to be a darker secret which they seem to be unaware of. Will they ever be able to control their powers and be safe at the same time?

Comparison to the original trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film has many scenes and dialogues which would remind fans of the original film. Both the trailers showed how the girls explored their powers and both groups try their magical powers on the kids around them. The lifting up of a girl from among their group by performing black magic is identical.

The final scene in the new trailer is also a callback to the popular scene from the original movie:

“Careful, there are weirdos out here.”

“We are the weirdos, mister!

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.