'The Crown's' Olivia Colman Has A Quirky Advice For Next 'Queen Elizabeth' Imelda Staunton

The Crown's season 4 is around the corner and the actors are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their show. Recently, the star cast was seen attending a press conference in which they talked about their character and the upcoming season. Amid the interaction, Olivia Colman was asked to share what advice she had for her successor, Imelda Staunton.

Interestingly, while answering the question, Olivia said, "If [Imelda Staunton] calls me, I'll be so excited". She further added, "Good luck... the wig's itchy". As the conversation moved ahead, Colman also suggested Staunton to practice her regal walk, before admitting that the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actor has "already got a much better walk" her than me.

On the other side, actor Helena Bonham Carter, who essayed the character of Princess Margaret, also talked about how she will wish luck to Lesley Manville for continuing her role. Helena asserted, "It's like handing a baton. It's like a relay race, but it never comes back. I want to hand her my cigarette holder and say, 'Good luck with this.' That would be nice, wouldn't it?".

The 54-year-old actor further added that she would love to have tea with Manville and Vanessa Kirby, who played the Queen's younger sister in seasons 1 and 2. Bonham Carter recalled that Kirby was "generous and told me all sorts of things" about Margaret. Helena also stated that Kirby will "wait for Lesley's call".

The Crown cast

Interestingly, Colman has been portraying the queen covering the years from 1964 to around 1989. And, in the upcoming seasons, actor Imelda Staunton will take over the reign for the fifth and sixth seasons to portray the role of the 21st century. On the other side, to keep with their system of replacing actors as their characters age through the decades, The Crown has also featured Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip for seasons 5 and 6 while Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin. The show will start premiering on Netflix from November 15 onwards. Watch the teaser of the show below.

