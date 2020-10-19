'The Crown' Makers Unveil First Look Posters Of Main Characters In Show

Ahead of its release, the makers of The Crown have recently unveiled some exciting news for its fans and viewers. Along with its recently released trailer, The Crown’s official social media handle released the first look posters of the actors playing the lead role in the much-acclaimed show. Seeing this news, fans cannot stop themselves from going all gaga over it and have been expressing their views on the same. Here’s a look at the first look posters of the characters from The Crown.

Olivia Coleman

In the British drama, Olivia Coleman essays the role of Queen Elizabeth II. In the first look poster, Olivia can be seen giving a tensed look as she looks at the opposite direction of the camera. She can be seen sporting a crown and teardrop pearl earrings. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, and dark lips. Take a look at the poster below.

Adversity will challenge stability. pic.twitter.com/f7bsvMFhwY — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 18, 2020

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson will be seen essaying the character of Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female Prime Minister. In the poster, the actor can be seen giving a side profile pose, where she seems to look a bit confused. She can be seen sporting a blue attire along with pearl studded earrings. She also opted for a wavy back hairdo and dewy makeup. Take a look.

Power will challenge authority. pic.twitter.com/DIGjFRXF1D — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 18, 2020

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin will be seen playing the role of late princess Diana, the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne. In the poster, Emma can be seen giving a low profile pose as she seems to look worried and upset. She can be seen sporting royal jewellery and minimal makeup. Take a look.

Rejection will challenge resolve. pic.twitter.com/2b9cSig9TG — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 18, 2020

Josh O'Connor

In the show, Josh O'Connor will be seen reprising his role as Prince Charles. In the poster, the actor can be seen sitting in the back seat of a car and is giving an intense look. In the poster, he can be seen sporting a black attire and a royal gold ring. Take a look.

Desire will challenge duty. pic.twitter.com/cNKRFvt5q8 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 18, 2020

Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies will be seen playing the role of Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. In the poster, the actor can be seen giving a poker face look as he looks right into the camera. He is also seen sporting a tuxedo and opted for a well-set hair and clean shaved beard. Take a look.

Grief will challenge strength. pic.twitter.com/zRMqBTJxA3 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 18, 2020

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter will be seen essaying the role of Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II. In the poster, she can be seen giving a side profile pose and is also seen looking all sad and worried. Take a look.

Heartache will challenge happiness. pic.twitter.com/TwIxo2b0IN — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 18, 2020

More about The Crown S4

The Crown narrates the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II's decades-long reign and the battle between her private and public life. The show is also inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience. Behind the great events, The Crown also focuses on the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries that dominated the second half of the 20th century. The much-awaited show will release on November 15, 2020, only on Netflix.

