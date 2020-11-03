Pokemon Crown Tundra: What Pokemon Are Shiny Locked In Sword And Shield?

Pokemon has released their latest DLC called The Crown Tundra and players are certainly loving it. But some of them have doubts regarding Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield. They have been wanting to know about some legendary Pokemons in the game. So to help them out, we have taken up these questions and tried to solve them right here. Read more to know about Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield.

Also Read | How To Get To The Crown Tundra In Pokemon Sword And Shield Nintendo Game?

Also Read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokedex: Here Is A Complete List Of Included Pokemons

What Pokemon are shiny locked in Sword and Shield?

Many players have been asking a lot of questions about the Shiny locked Pokemon in the game. They want to know answers for questions like “what Pokemon are shiny locked in Sword and Shield” and legendary Pokemons in the game. The answer to this question can be found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by gaming streamers online. We have got you covered with the Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield guide that will answer your questions like “what Pokemon are shiny locked in Sword and Shield” and legendary Pokemons in the game.

The makers of Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield have added a total of 10 legendary Pokemon to their shiny locked category for Static encounters. To help you out, we have listed all these Shiny locked Pokemon in the game. This list of Legendary Pokemons includes some popular names like Victini and Keldeo, as well as Poipole and Calyrek. Here is the full list:

Victini

Keldeo

Cosmog

Poipole

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Articuno

Moltres

Zapdos

More about Pokemon

Crown Tundra check:



✅ Newly discovered Pokémon

✅ Dynamax Adventures

✅ Pikachu! Wearing! Ash’s! Hats!



The second wave of #PokemonSwordShieldEX content drops October 22!https://t.co/6hq7VGRQge pic.twitter.com/KRa9k6zFAa — Ghost-type Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2020

The makers have introduced their Festival Of the Lost: Haunted Forest that is about to end soon. Apart from their console games, makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go have added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. They will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus, they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. Pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Also Read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed - Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

Also Read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Footprints Location Guide You Must Check Out