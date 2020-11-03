Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokedex: Here Is A Complete List Of Included Pokemons

Quick links:
The second downloadable content out of the 2 DLCs for the Pokemon Sword and Shield is known as "The Crown Tundra". This was included in the expansion pass for the Pokemon Sword and Shield which got released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch gaming platform. Continue reading to know about the list of Pokemons in Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokedex.
Crown Tundra has a lot of Pokemons but many of the Legendary Pokemons in the game are not mentioned in its Pokedex. Just like the Crown Tundra Pokedex which contains 210 pokemons, the Isle of Armor Pokedex also has 210 Pokemons. Below is the entire list of Pokemons that are included:
