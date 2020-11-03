Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokedex: Here Is A Complete List Of Included Pokemons

The second downloadable content out of the 2 DLCs for the Pokemon Sword and Shield is known as "The Crown Tundra". This was included in the expansion pass for the Pokemon Sword and Shield which got released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch gaming platform. Continue reading to know about the list of Pokemons in Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokedex.

How many Pokemon are in the Crown Tundra Pokedex

Crown Tundra has a lot of Pokemons but many of the Legendary Pokemons in the game are not mentioned in its Pokedex. Just like the Crown Tundra Pokedex which contains 210 pokemons, the Isle of Armor Pokedex also has 210 Pokemons. Below is the entire list of Pokemons that are included:

1 - Snom

2 - Frosmoth

3 - Wooloo

4 - Dubwool

5 - Skwovet

6 - Greedent

7 - Swinub

8 - Piloswine

9 - Mamoswine

10 - Mime Jr.

11 - Mr. Mime

12 - Mr. Rime

13 - Smoochum

14 - Jynx

15 - Elekid

16 - Electabuzz

17 - Electivire

18 - Magby

19 - Magmar

20 - Magmortar

21 - Audino

22 - Vanillite

23 - Vanillish

24 - Vanilluxe

25 - Snorunt

26 - Glalie

27 - Froslass

28 - Sneasel

29 - Weavile

30 - Cryogonal

31 - Snover

32 - Abomasnow

33 - Phantump

34T - revenant

35 - Swablu

36 - Altaria

37 - Impidimp

38 - Morgrem

39 - Grimmsnarl

40 - Hatenna

41 - Hattrem

42 - Hatterene

43 - Cleffa

44 - Clefairy

45 - Clefable

46 - Mimikyu

47 - Spiritomb

48 - Litwick

49 - Lampent

50 - Chandelure

51 - Gothita

52 - Gothorita

53 - Gothitelle

54 - Solosis

55 - Duosion

56 - Reuniclus

57 - Timburr

58 - Gurdurr

59 - Conkeldurr

60 - Barboach

61 - Whiscash

62 - Magikarp

63 - Gyarados

64 - Basculin

65 - Nidoran♀

66 - Nidorina

67 - Nidoqueen

68 - Nidoran♂

69 - Nidorino

70 - Nidoking

71 - Zigzagoon

72 - Linoone

73 - Obstagoon

74 - Eevee

75 - Vaporeon

76 - Jolteon

77 - Flareon

78 - Umbreon

79 - Espeon

80 - Glaceon

81 - Leafeon

82 - Sylveon

83 - Tyrunt

84 - Tyrantrum

85 - Amaura

86 - Aurorus

87 - Bronzor

88 - Bronzong

89 - Stonjourner

90 - Eiscue

91 - Dewpider

92 - Araquanid

93 - Joltik

94 - Galvantula

95 - Karrablast

96 - Escavalier

97 - Shelmet

98 - Accelgor

99 - Sizzlipede

100 - Centiskorch

101 - Durant

102 - Heatmor

103 - Darumaka

104 - Darmanitan

105 - Ponyta

106 - Rapidash

107 - Absol

108 - Cufant

109 - Copperajah

110 - Dreepy

111 - Drakloak

112 - Dragapult

113 - Bagon

114 - Shelgon

115 - Salamence

116 - Gible

117 - Gabite

118 - Garchomp

119 - Druddigon

120 - Delibird

121 - Cubchoo

122 - Beartic

123 - Omanyte

124 - Omastar

125 - Kabuto

126 - Kabutops

127 - Aerodactyl

128 - Carbink

129 - Beldum

130 - Metang

131 - Metagross

132 - Sinistea

133 - Polteageist

134 - Riolu

135 - Lucario

136 - Deino

137 - Zweilous

138 - Hydreigon

139 - Larvitar

140 - Pupitar

141 - Tyranitar

142 - Bergmite

143 - Avalugg

144 - Zubat

145 - Golbat

146 - Crobat

147 - Tirtouga

148 - Carracosta

149 - Archen

150 - Archeops

151 - Baltoy

152 - Claydol

153 - Golett

154 - Golurk

155 - Yamper

156 - Boltund

157 - Morpeko

158 - Pincurchin

159 - Spheal

160 - Sealeo

161 - Walrein

162 - Dhelmise

163 - Rookidee

164 - Corvisquire

165 - Corviknight

166 - Gossifleur

167 - Eldegoss

168 - Cottonee

169 - Whimsicott

170 - Shuckle

171 - Indeedee

172 - Munchlax

173 - Snorlax

174 - Sableye

175 - Mawile

176 - Rolycoly

177 - Carkol

178 - Coalossal

179 - Ferroseed

180 - Ferrothorn

181 - Noibat

182 - Noivern

183 - Lileep

184 - Cradily

185 - Anorith

186 - Armaldo

187 - Relicanth

188 - Feebas

189 - Milotic

190 - Lapras

191 - Aron

192 - Lairon

193 - Aggron

194 - Dratini

195 - Dragonair

196 - Dragonite

197 - Regirock

198 - Regice

199 - Registeel

200 - Regieleki

201 - Regidrago

202 - Articuno

202.1 - Galarian Articuno

203 - Zapdos

203.1 - Galarian Zapdos

204 - Moltres

204.1 - Galarian Moltres

205 - Cobalion

206 - Terrakion

207 - Virizion

208 - Glastrier

209 - Spectrier

210 - Calyrex

210.1 - Calyrex (Ice Rider)

210.2 - Calyrex (Shadow Rider)

