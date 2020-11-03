Pokemon Crown Tundra: Are Regis Shiny Locked In Sword And Shield?

For many of the Pokemon players, hunting for Shiny Pokemons is one of the top hobbies. This is especially the case when the Pokemon in question is of legendary class. However, all the legendary Pokemons do not show up in their shiny variants, as some are shiny locked, which is why they don't appear as a shiny even if the player resets or encounters that Pokemon many times. The same concept is also true in Pokemon Sword & Shield, as many of the legendary pocket monsters are shiny locked in the Pokemon Crown Tundra DLC.

Also read | Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale Finally Announced: Know All Details

Are the Regis Shiny Locked in Sword and Shield?

Also read | Legendary Fish RDR2: Where Can Players Find All The Legendary Fish?

Players can instantly get access to the Regis as they are roaming around the tundra region. This is considered one of the fastest methods in finding the shiny variants of the Regis out of all the strategies that a player can think of. The reason mainly being knocking out or running from a Regi is not going to force a player to soft reset

Many players also assume that defeating the Regis and then reactivating the floor patterns is going to be faster than soft-resetting, which could be true for some and may not work for some. So for all those who would like to use this method, they just need to bring strong Pokémons who will be able to easily defeat each of the Titans for fast-resetting till a shiny variant is encountered.

But the catch is that the 3% shiny odds only increase in the case of wild encounters, not for static Pokémon encounters. The other unconventional method is to just run away from the encounter it is visible that the Pokemon isn’t shiny. This method is more reliable and easier than defeating the Regi each time and wasting potions to heal up.

Also read | League Of Legends Ruined King To Be Released Soon In 2021: Know All Details

What Pokemon are Shiny Locked in Sword and Shield

A total of 10 legendary Pokemons are kept as shiny locked for the Static encounters in The Crown Tundra DLC. The list also includes Victini and Keldeo, along with Poipole and Calyrek. Below-mentioned is the full list of Pokemon shiny locked in crown tundra:

Victini

Keldeo

Cosmog

Poipole

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

As an addition, all of the Galarian versions of legendary Pokemons Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos, are also kept as shiny locked in Pokemon Crown Tundra. On the other hand, the Justice Trio Pokemons Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion of the Unova region and the Regis are not shiny locked for the Static encounters.

Also read | Genshin Impact Wagging Tongues Predict Liben's Location Of Day 7