Pokemon Crown Tundra New DLC Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete This New DLC

Pokemon has released their latest DLC called The Crown Tundra and players are certainly loving it. But some of them have doubts regarding Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield. They have been wanting to know about some Pokemon Crowd Tundra walkthrough. So to help them out, we have taken up these questions and tried to solve them right here. Read more to know about Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield.

Also Read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Footprints Location Guide You Must Check Out

Also Read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed - Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra Walkthrough

Many players have been asking a lot of questions about the Pokemon Crowd Tundra walkthrough. This can be easily found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by gaming streamers online. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with the Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield guide that will help you complete this game. So, here is a small Pokemon Crowd Tundra walkthrough. Read more to know about Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield walkthrough.

When the game begins, you will meet a couple of new characters including Peony and Nia. The game begins at the station in Slippery Slope and you will have to beat Peony in order to begin your Pokemon Crown Tundra story. After beating Peony, try out the Dynamax AdventureTEXT by entering the nearest cave. This is a new feature added in the game and players can now rent a Pokemon with the same. Talk to Nia and start the adventures with her father, Peony. There are a total of 4 adventures in the game and we have listed all of them right here. Read more for a small Pokemon Crown Tundra Sword and Shield walkthrough.

Adventure 1: The Sacred Bonds of Sovereign and Steed: The players need to catch some Pokemons like Calyrex, Spectrier, Glastrier. Along with that, some other tasks that they will need to do are plant and choose Iceroot or Shaderoot Carrots in the game.

Adventure 2: The Terrible Titans... Lurking Locked Away: Players will encounter Pokemons like Regirock, Regice and have tasks related to hem. They will need to find the Registeel temple locations and solve the Regidrago and Regieleki puzzles.

Adventure 3: A Legendary Tree and A Legendary Three: The players need to catch all these Legendary Birds including Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres

Adventure 4: They Came From The Ultra Beyond: They will encounter the Ultra Beasts, Necrozma and have some tasks related to them.

Also Read | How To Get To The Crown Tundra In Pokemon Sword And Shield Nintendo Game?

Also Read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokedex: Here Is A Complete List Of Included Pokemons