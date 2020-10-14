New 'The Crown Trailer' Makes Fans Draw Comparisons Between Emma Corrin & Princess Diana

Netflix finally released the trailer of The Crown season 4 and fans were delighted. Emma Corrin was especially praised among the fans who delivered some early reviews of the trailer. Emma plays the role of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown. Thus the new trailer had a number of snippets showing the life of Princess Diana. Fans were shocked to witness the striking similarities between the actor and the princess. Emma Corrin won the praises of several fans who were delighted with her casting as Princess Diana.

The Crown trailer review by fans

The stuff of which fairy tales are made. pic.twitter.com/wDJTsthfbv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 13, 2020

The initial reactions after the trailer dropped saw people appreciate the makers for the compelling storyline they are moving forward with. They then went on to praise the cast of the film who resembled the real-life characters perfectly. Fans also admitted that they will be binge-watching the rest of the seasons just to watch Season 4 of The Crown. People then moved on to praise Emma Corrin for her amazing performance in the short trailer. The dramatic trailer goes from joyful to dramatic quickly and thus creates a cliff-hanger moment for those who watched The Crown trailer. Fans are excited to watch the new season of The Crown which will air on November 15.

She looks so much like Diana it’s painful. — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) October 13, 2020

You mean I get to see Mountbatten blown to smithereens by the IRA and Diana shake the table in one sitting? Light it up fellas https://t.co/rApFdN0WmP — sara (@triptych_angel) October 13, 2020

EVERYTHING IN THIS SEASON IS WHAT IVE BEEN WAITING FOR https://t.co/N5lDPcoduh — Melissa Dionne (@pimelapple) October 13, 2020

Thatcher and Diana 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/o3lD5bLDcI — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 13, 2020

@netflix y’all need to come pick me up off this damn floor I just fell on 😩 this might be the DOPEST trailer I’ve ever seen for any show. PERIODT. Also how the hell do you find these actors?! Sis looks EXACTLY like Diana 👸🏼✨#TheCrownNetflix https://t.co/EjryhWwNGt — Mari Carey (@MariCarey14) October 14, 2020

I still have the book my mom bought me about Princess Diana. Can’t wait for this season. #thepeoplesprincess #Royals👑 https://t.co/31k5jtnPCV — Catalina Lemus Carrera (@CatalinaLemus5) October 14, 2020

Basically, we'll go from loving Charles in season 3 to hating him in this brand new season! 😬😬😬 — Nicolás ✈🧼 (@ricolasdice) October 13, 2020

The trailer simply begins with the clock ticking and the pendulum swinging thus symbolising the shift in time. A number of new characters will be seen on the show and fans are extremely delighted to watch the new faces. As the trailer proceeds, the Queen’s corgis too can be spotted in the background. Further on, the trailer cuts to a scene where a shot of Princess Diana being escorted can be seen. One does not catch a glimpse of her face just yet; however, people do get to watch all the other characters that come along the way. Soon enough, a car is seen moving outside the palace and a group of ladies having a good time in there. The scene shifts and fans catch the first glimpse of Princess Diana staring out the car window in a blissful moment. From there, the trailer showcases the marriage and the various aspects that The Crown as a series will feature from here on. Thus fans have gotten quite excited for the new season of the show.

