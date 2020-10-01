'The Crown' Season 4 Cast: How Real Characters Replicated In Reel; See In Pictures

On September 29, the streaming giant Netflix released the first look stills from the upcoming season of The Crown featuring Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin along with Helena Bonham Carter. The upcoming season will revolve around the tension between Queen Elizabeth and Britain's first woman Prime Minister, the dynamic Margaret Thatcher. Take a look at the lead reel and real characters of the series.

The Crown season 4 cast: Real vs Reel

Princess Diana vs Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Newcomer Emma Corrin will play late princess Diana, who was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. The slideshow caught three glimpses of Princess Diana. To portray the late Princess of Wales, Emma sported a short hair look. Scroll down to take a look at the reel and real Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth vs Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth

English actor Olivia Coleman, who is 46-year-old, will replicate Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of The Crown. In the first stills, she was seen standing with actor Tobias Menzies, who will play the character of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. Olivia as Queen Elizabeth is seen sporting a crown in the first look. Take a look at reel vs real Queen Elizabeth below.

Princess Margaret vs Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter will essay Princess Margaret, who the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II. She took on the role of the Princess' middle-aged years. Bonham Carter took over the role in season three from the Bafta-winning Vanessa Kirby and will continue in season four. Catch a glimpse of her look in season four, and also see the real Princess Margaret.

Margaret Thatcher vs Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

American actor Gillian Anderson will be seen playing the character of Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female Prime Minister. As mentioned above, tensions arise between Thatcher and the Queen after the former leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. In the first look posters, Gillian Anderson was seen in her character along with Stephen Boxer as Dennis Thatcher.

The Crown season 4 release date & other details

Inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience, The Crown narrates the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self. It focuses on the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century. The Crown season 4 will be dropped on Netflix on November 15, 2020.

