The Crown Season 4: Claire Foy Surprises Viewers With A Cameo

Claire Foy’s character, a Young Queen Elizabeth II, is seen having a brief role in the latest season of The Crown. Foy’s version of the current queen of Great Britain was the focal point of the first two seasons of the Netflix Original Drama show. Currently, Olivia Coleman is essaying the character of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

The surprise cameo revealed itself during the eighth episode of the current season. The scene, which is a flashback sequence, takes the viewers back to the year 1947. The scene sees Foy’s princess Elizabeth II recreate the iconic 1947 commonwealth address speech that the real-life queen delivered on the eve of her 21st birthday from Cape Town, South Africa. In the speech, princess Elizabeth II pledged her allegiance to the commonwealth and dedicated her life to the service of the institution. The real-life speech is deemed to be a historic event.

Shortly after the speech, the viewers are transported back to the current timeline (1985), where Elizabeth II, who is now a queen, is going over the same matter with Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher. The matter has clearly caused a rift between Anderson’s Thatcher and Coleman’s Elizabeth II.

The return of Claire Foy in The Crown was perhaps intended to bridge the gap between the previous timeline of the show and that of the current one. The surprise appearance was a pleasant welcome by all.

About The Crown Season 4:

The Crown Season 4 documents and dramatizes the events that happened in the lives of the British political elite during the years 1974-1990. The bulk of the 10-part season follows Britain at the time of Margaret Thatcher’s Prime Ministership and the story of Diana Spencer, who will later come to be known as Princess Diana or the people’s queen. The season also brings Diana’s tryst with Bulimia and her mental health to light. Diana is played by Emma Corrin. Many critics have hailed Gillian Anderson’s performance as Margaret Thatcher and have hailed the season as the best one yet.

The Crown cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Additional members of The Crown Cast are Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, amongst others.

