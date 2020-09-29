'The Crown' Season 4 First Look Unveiled With Glimpse Of Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher

Netflix has finally declared the release date of The Crown season 4. New look from the season was also posted on the official Twitter of Netflix and The Crown along with a glimpse of the character of the late Princess Diana. Fans cannot seem to keep calm about the latest news. Here's what this is about.

The first look of The Crown season 4 has been announced

Netflix's official Twitter page finally announced the release date of The Crown season 4. The drama series based on the British Royals will finally premiere on November 15. Along with the news, the first look from The Crown season 4 was also dropped by the OTT platform.

There were four pictures of the main characters around whom The Crown season 4 will revolve. These are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. Another post by the official Twitter page of The Crown posted almost the same photos with the addition of Princess Margaret. Check out the posts here:

First look at the fourth series of @TheCrownNetflix. November 15 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/6isgwL7N61 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 29, 2020

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

The Crown is a web series which revolves around Queen Elizabeth and her struggles to maintain the balance between her private and public life. The fourth season is based on the events of late 1970s when she was pressurised with securing the successor of the British throne. Prince Charles was still unmarried at the age of 30 and soon they needed to find him an appropriate bride.

The Crown season 4 also revolves around the tension between Queen Elizabeth and Britain's first woman Prime Minister, the dynamic Margaret Thatcher. The latter's divisive policies and her plans on waging the Falkland wars further cause a strain in their political relationship. This also ignites conflict within the Commonwealth making matters worse for the Queen.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

The Crown is written by Peter Mrgan. It stars Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as Queen Mother. The Crown will be extended till the sixth season where Imelda Staunton will play the Queen, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce will be Prince Phillip.

