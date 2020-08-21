The Crown Season 4 Trailer Out Now, Fans Express Excitement Over Princess Diana's Arrival

The Crown season 4 trailer has finally arrived and has given fans snippets of various characters that are all set to appear in this season. One of the major highlights among fans was the arrival of Princess Diana. Fans have rejoiced since Emma Corrin featured in The Crown season 4 trailer. Fans have now shown anticipation to watch the series that is all set to arrive on November 15. Here are some initial fan reactions, after The Crown season 4 trailer dropped on social media.

The Crown season 4 trailer initial reactions

After The Crown season 4 trailer released on Youtube, several comments were in awe of Princess Diana. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Princess Diana and thus now that she has arrived, they are simply eager to watch the show. Fans of The Crown also commented on the dress Princess Diana wore in the trailer. They spoke of the uncanny resemblances the show has to the original sequences.

Fans were delighted with the new narrative that the show will follow now that Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher have made their appearances. Fans on Youtube expressed how much they look forward to watching the paths cross between Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. Fans called it the highest point in the series and thus have shown high expectations from the upcoming The Crown season 4 on Netflix. Fans also especially spotted certain Easter eggs in The Crown season 4 trailer. One of the most popular ones which was called out was the fact that the chandelier looked like a crown over Princess Diana’s head as she walked out in her wedding gown.

On Twitter and other social media platforms as well, people were excited to watch Princess Diana as soon as possible. The Crown season 4 trailer has marveled many and gotten fans excited for the series which is all set to release on November 15. The Crown season 4 cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, and Emma Corrin, to name a few. The makers mentioned to various news portals that the shooting for season 4 had been completed in mid-March, long before the lockdown had been implemented. The Crown will also return for season 5 and season 6 and thus fans are excited to watch how the story unfolds.

losing my shit at The Crown season 4 trailer. That first scene with Olivia Coleman riding out on a horse what a QUEEN — ðŸ Conor (@conor_chaplin) August 20, 2020

literally me watching the crown season 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/JB4Uus5t0H — saff ðŸ‘‘ (@saffdavies12) August 20, 2020

I just watched The Crown season 4 trailer and need November now. #ineverlongfornovember — LauraKeogh (@spchronicles) August 21, 2020

NEW TRAILER FOR THE CROWN SEASON 4 DIANA SPENCER IS ON THIS SEASON OMFFFFF IM SO READYYY ASDFGHJKKLLAJENENDND — grilled cheesus nation (@pavarottina) August 20, 2020

So I just saw the trailer for season 4 of the Crown... and I’m super excited! Princess Diana is high up on my list of historical figures I’d want to meet/have a drink with, so I’m looking forward to seeing her portrayed, from the stills, they nailed the casting looks wise! ðŸ˜ — Melissa Glim ðŸ’–ðŸ’œðŸ’™ (@MelGlimmy) August 20, 2020

The embarrassing noise I made when I saw the teaser trailer and release date for #TheCrown season 4 ðŸ˜‚ — L. Lopez (@cuquiface) August 21, 2020

