'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Shows Off Armpit Hair; Hopes For It To Become Normal

Emma Corrin, who has lately been gaining a lot of recognition for her work in the show The Crown, recently spoke to Glamour UK about body image and how it is perceived. In the most recent cover page of the magazine, the young star is seen showing off her armpit hair, which is considered a taboo in most parts of the world. Even though people in the comments section believed that the appearance of body hair on the cover page was a mistake, the actor made it clear in her interview that she had done it on purpose and had been planning this for a while.

Emma Corrin makes a bold statement

Emma Corrin, who plays the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, recently appeared on the cover page of Glamour UK, making a bold statement regarding body hair and image. In the cover page photograph, which has been doing rounds on social media, the young artist is seen posing in a black crop top with matching jewellery and contrasting makeup. Her right arm has been placed on a backrest, giving the camera a clear view of her armpit hair.

The picture gained mixed reactions from the people while a bunch of audiences also believed that the detail had been missed by the actor and the magazine’s creative team. However, in the interview printed inside the Glamour UK magazine, Emma Corrin has clearly stated that she wanted to grow her armpit hair since quite some time.

She said that she had been planning to do it for a while but she had not been single back then. She said that she had been programmed to think that she should probably shave for the benefit of both parties. Emma Corrin does not wish to shave anymore as realization struck her recently. She called the realization ‘underwhelming’ and clarified that there is no drama in it. Emma Corrin also hopes that such a move is on the path to becoming normal and it never has to be a thing that people notice.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana has been gaining a lot of appreciation from the masses. The fourth season of the show recently released on Netflix and has opened to raving reviews from fans across the world. Have a look at the trailer here.

Image Courtesy: Emma Corrin Instagram

