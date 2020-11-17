'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Was Hospitalized While Filming For The Web-series

Emma Corrin, who is being lauded for her performance in Netflix’s web-series, The Crown where she essays the role of Princess Diana recently revealed that she had to be hospitalized during the shooting of the series. Read further ahead to know all about Emma Corrin in The Crown and why the actor had to be hospitalized.

Also Read | Emma Corrin From The Crown Wore Replica Of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress In Netflix Show?

Emma Corrin hospitalized while filming 'The Crown'

The Crown is a critically acclaimed web-series on the OTT platform, Netflix. The Crown season 4 casts Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and others as the lead characters. According to reports from Town&Country, while shooting the fourth season, Emma Corrin spent over two months on location in Spain. Even though Emma Corrin enjoyed most of the trip, during one of the actor’s final days on the sets, she found herself in a very alarming situation.

Also Read | New 'The Crown Trailer' Makes Fans Draw Comparisons Between Emma Corrin & Princess Diana

According to reports from Glamour UK, Emma Corrin said that she is asthmatic and she had been ill for a while with a bad cough. She had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool, with the kids playing William and Harry on-screen. It was a hard scene to film because she was genuinely keeping herself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old “Harry” alive, as they found out he couldn’t swim.

Also Read | 'The Crown' Actor Emma Corrin Opens Up About Princess Diana's Struggle With Bulimia

Just as the shoot ended, Emma Corrin was taken to a hospital. Even though she expected to simply pick antibiotics up and leave, Emma Corrin's stay got unexpectedly extended. The actor revealed that they were meant to be flying back that night to the UK, so they went past a hospital to get her antibiotics. The doctors gave her an oxygen test and said, “We cannot let you go because your oxygen levels are so low”, and so she was hospitalized.

Also Read | The Crown Actor Emma Corrin Asks Writers To Add 'graphic' Scenes To Portray Bulimia

Emma Corrin shared that she remembers the nurses, who were figuring out what she was filming and saying, “We know you're playing Princess Diana, would you like us to put a cardboard bag over your head so no one recognizes who you are?” in broken English. Luckily, Emma Corrin is now in good health. The fans can watch the entire swimming pool scene on the fourth season of The Crown, that premiered on Netflix last Sunday (October 15, 2020).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.