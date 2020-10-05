Emma Corrin From The Crown Wore Replica Of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress In Netflix Show?

The Netflix series The Crown is all set to air its season 4 on November 15th this year. The historical drama TV series is about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show is created and principally written by Peter Morgan. The fourth season of the show will introduce Lady Diana Spencer, Prince William and Prince Harry as well. It will also show Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding, their 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand, the Falklands War and much more.

The Crown's cast for season 4 includes Olivia Colman starring as Elizabeth, along with actors like Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell, Charles Dance, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin. Recently the Netflix handle for The Crown teased a new video showing Princess Diana's wedding outfit replica and the audience is simply at awe.

The Crown TV series showed the replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress

According to British Vogue, when Erin Corrin was asked about her Princess Diana's wedding dress inspired outfit that she wore on the Season 4 of The Crown, Corrin stated that they possibly shot the scene in the Lancaster House in London, while 10 people helped her to put in the dress as it was so huge. She said "I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it's so... It's her".

Take a look at the latest tweet shared by The Crown Netflix's Twitter handle. They captioned their tweet stating "A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin." To get the costume design right, the original designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress, David Emanuel, gave patterns from his original dress to make a close replica of the original.

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin. pic.twitter.com/iYXN66aFjh — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 3, 2020

According to Fox News, In 1981, Princess Diana had made headlines all through the world when she wore an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown, which had a 25-foot train. Even her veil was 153 yards long. The Welsh fashion designer named David Emanuel had created Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

All about The Crown Netflix series

Inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience, The Crown narrates the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self. It focuses on the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century. The Crown season 4 will be released on Netflix on November 15, 2020.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

