Noah Baumbach Signs A Multi-year Deal With Netflix, To Direct "White Noise" Next

Filmmaker Noah Baumbach has recently signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to write and produce films for the streaming platform for coming years. As per multiple reports, Noah Baumbach, who previously helmed the Academy Award-winning Marriage Story, will now be next directing a film known as "White Noise" for the streaming giant.

"White Noise", an upcoming Netflix original film, will also feature Baumbach's partner, Greta Gerwig of Little Women fame, as its leading lady. The film will be co-produced by Baumbach and his Marriage Story co-producer, David Heyman. As per the report, Adam Driver, the leading man of Baumbach's previous outing, will be seen essaying the male lead in this film as well. All of the above information has been sourced from an article on DtNext.

Baumbach on the deal

While talking about finding a permanent professional home in Netflix, Baumbach in a statement recently said that he was reminiscing about the time when he had just entered the film industry and wanted nothing more than finding a production house with whom he could work with for years at length. Additionally, the "Marriage Story" director was also quoted expressing his thrill and excitement regarding working with the officials at Netflix, whom he was quoted considering to be his friends and family in the business. The same article quoted Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix, referring to Baumbach as someone who has made some of the most personal and influential films in the history of American cinema.

Baumbach's last release

On the work front, the last cinematic outing that was helmed by Noah Baumbach was the Scarlett Johannson and Adam Driver-starrer Marriage Story. The Oscar-winning Netflix Original film tells the story of the emotional impact that a gruelling divorce had upon two creative individuals who are a part of the American theatre community. The film would go on to win multiple Academy and Golden Globe awards during the year 2019. More details regarding Baumbach's "White Noise" and future projects for Netflix will be shared as and when the representatives of the concerned parties reveal them.

