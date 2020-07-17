The Ellen Show: Former Employees Reveal Toxic Work Culture, Accuse Senior Level Bosses

The Ellen Show has been accused of propagating toxic work culture, racism, and inconsiderate behaviour by its former employees. The former staff members of the show revealed stories of how they were denied leaves, were fired and had to deal with racist bosses during their time on the show. Around 10 former employees and one current employee talked to a media portal and made some shocking revelations.

The Ellen Show accused of having a toxic work culture

A media portal reported that some of the former employees talked to the media and revealed what really goes behind the camera. Reportedly, an employee said that the ‘be kind’ campaign only happens when the cameras are on. A portal also reported that it is all for the show and the brand.

Another former employee told a media portal that though the show gives money to people and help them out, it is only for the show. The portal further reported that the accusations were mostly levelled against the top bosses and excluded Ellen. The media portal further reported that the staffers were told by their direct managers to not speak to Ellen DeGeneres if they saw her around the office.

Fact Check: Did The Ellen DeGeneres Show Get Cancelled Due To Ellen's Erratic Behaviour?

Further, a Black woman told a media portal that a writer on the show told her that he only knows the names of the white people who work on the show. The woman also told the portal that a senior-level producer told her and another Black employee that they hope no one gets confused between the two as both had box braids.

Another former employee told a portal that an employee got fired after they took a month’s leave for checking into a mental health facility after attempting suicide. The portal reported that an employee revealed that the show makers do not practice what they preach. The employee further told the portal that the ‘be kind’ mantra is only for show.

Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Ellen DeGeneres On 'The Ellen Show' You Need To Watch

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner shared their statement with a media portal. They said that over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, they have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. They further told the portal that they were truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in their production family has had a negative experience. The producers further told a media portal that it is not who they are and not who they strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for them.

Adele Chews Grass On 'The Ellen Show' As She Pulls Off A Prank, Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson's Best Moments On 'The Ellen Show' | Big Baby News, Magical Wedding & More

Image credits: Ellen DeGeneres Instagram, Still from The Ellen show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.