‘The Expanse’ Gets Renewed For 6th Season Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere, All You Need To Know

Amazon Studios has finally announced the renewal of the sixth season of the popular sci-fi drama The Expanse. Season six will mark the last season of the much-loved series. The final season will not feature original cast member Cas Anvar, who faced a slew of sexual misconduct allegations during the summer. The rest of the cast, led by Steven Strait, and longtime Expanse showrunner Naren Shankar will be back to entertain the audience.

According to Deadline, the Season 6 renewal comes three weeks before the December 16 Season 5 debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Season six of the series is tentatively slated to begin production from January 20, with the target start date subject to change amid fluid pandemic conditions.

The Alcon-produced The Expanse, based on James S.A. Corey’s best-selling novels, originally was picked up by Syfy, where it aired for three seasons. Following its cancellation in 2018, the show’s army of passionate fans launched a massive Save Our Show campaign, which helped seal the deal at Amazon. The space drama’s fourth season was released globally as an Amazon Original Series in December 2019.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, co-CEOs and co-founders of Alcon Television Group and executive producers of The Expanse, released a joint statement regarding the series. In the statement, the two said, “From the moment we committed to bringing this show to live up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers. We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and executive producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story to its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

The story of the series is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge — one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe.

(Image credit: The Expanse/ Instagram)

