Jamie Foxx To Star And Produce Amazon Studios' 'The Burial'; Details Here

Jamie Foxx is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He was last seen in Netflix superhero action film, Project Power. Now the actor will soon be seen joining Amazon Studios as he is all set to appear in their upcoming funeral home drama movie.

Also Read | Jamie Foxx To Play A Vampire Hunter In The Netflix Film 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx to produce and star in 'The Burial' for Amazon Studios

Deadline has recently reported that Jamie Foxx's new movie titled as The Burial will be with Amazon, which he will produce and star in. The film has tapped Maggie Betts as director. He joins the drama and will feature opposite a legendary role currently being cast. Pulitzer Prize winner Dough Wright has penned down the screenplay.

The project will be bankrolled by Amazon Studios, Bobby Shriver Inc. and Double Nickel Entertainment. The Burial is based on a 1999 article by Jonathan Harr in the New Yorker. The true story shows a funeral homeowner, Ray Loewen who decides to sue a rival Mississippi businessman Jeremiah O’Keefe over a handshake deal gone wrong, the owner hires a flamboyant attorney Willie Gary to handle the case.

The jury awarded O’Keefe a total of $500 million, an amount which would bankrupt Loewne’s company. Bobby Shiver, Double Nickel’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn are producing the movie along with Datari Turner. Other members of The Burial cast are yet to be revealed.

Also Read | Jamie Foxx’s Electro To Return In Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3?

Also Read | Jamie Foxx Announces 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' Co-starring Daughter Corrine For Netflix

Jamie Foxx has recently voiced Joe Gardner in Disney’s Soul. The movie received praises from the critics upon its premiere at BFI London Film Festival. It is currently scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, on Disney Plus. He will be producing and starring in They Cloned Tyrone film and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me series, based on his relationship with his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx, who also producers the show for Netflix. Foxx will also make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Electro in Spider-Man 3, reprising his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 role.

Also Read | What Happened To Jamie Foxx's Sister? Know About DeOndra Dixon's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.