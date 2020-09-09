Manoj Bajpayee Releases His First Music Video ‘Bambai Main Ka Ba'; Watch Here

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has released the music video for Bambai Main Ka Ba. The song was shot at a city studio in a day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know more about the song:

Manoj Bajpai releases 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'

The six-minute-twenty-two seconds video is about the city of dreams, Mumbai. The music video chronicles the plight of migrants amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The song is about the city of dreams which makes people from all over the country come to Mumbai for a livelihood.

In the video, Manoj Bajpayee is seen sporting a casual avatar as he raps in this track. The collaboration between Bajpayee and director Sinha, who also hails from Bihar, has resulted in this foot-tapping Bhojpuri rap. He recently shared a teaser of the song. Take a look:

The video of the teaser also features Manoj Bajpayee resting on a couch at Mumbai Central station. The actor shared details about this rap song Bambai Main Ka Ba in the caption of the post. At the end of the teaser, the actor is seen wearing casual denim and a t-shirt, which he paired with a jacket. He is seen posing with a victory sign as he on the bench.

The lyrics of Manoj Bajpayee’s recently released song hint at his journey from being a small-town guy to making it big in the Hindi film industry by coming to Mumbai.

Fans' reaction on Manoj Bajpayee’s music video

As soon as the actor shared the news of the release of his song, many of his fans took to their Instagram and YouTube to share their views. One of his fans wrote, “gajab song hae sirrrr.............................”. The second user wrote, ''Great actor love you, sir”. Another user wrote, “Wow, OMG”. Have a look at the comments below:

On the work front

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer, which was released on Netflix. The crime thriller movie was written and directed by Shirish Kunder. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

Besides this, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is an upcoming family comedy movie. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and Subhash Chandra. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Roy, and Neha Pendse in pivotal roles.

(Image Credits: T-Series YouTube)

