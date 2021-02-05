'The Family Man' Season 2 To Hit OTT This Summer; Makers Say 'You Will Love It'

On February 5, filmmakers Raj & DK took to their official Instagram handle and announced the upcoming season of Amazon Prime’s popular series The Family Man. They informed the fans and followers that The Family Man Season 2 will be premiering on the online streaming site in the summer. They further stated that they are working ‘super hard’ to release the new season. T

The Family Man Season 2 to premiere this summer

In the statement, the filmmakers wrote, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love!”. They added, “The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kick*** season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”.

As soon as the announcement was made, many of their fans and followers expressed their excitement for the upcoming season. A fan commented, “I’m waiting eagerly”, while another one wrote, “Eagerly waiting” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Several fans also asked for The Family Man season 2 release date in their comments. A user commented, “Looking forward to see it on priority”. Another one wrote, “We have faith on you… disappointing nahi hoga (it won’t be disappointing)” with a praising hands emoticon. A netizen wrote, “Super excited for this one!!”.

The Family Man season 2 cast and other details

The Family Man season one premiered on Amazon Prime in September 2019 and became a hit. The television series received a positive response for its direction, cast performances and its storyline. The plot of the series revolved around Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who is an intelligence officer, his misadventures and the way he tries to maintain a balance between his personal and professional life.

The first season also featured Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. According to DNA, Samantha Akkineni has roped in for the upcoming season making her debut on the OTT platform. However, the actors will be seen reprising their roles from the previous season.

