'The Flash' May Have A Mini Crossover With CW's 'Black Lightning': Reports

Black Lighting is a Cw series that is set in its own superhero universe called the Arrowverse. Even though the show has had mentions of The Vixen and Supergirl from the DC universe in the past, there has not yet been any major crossovers in the series. However, things have seemed to change and there have been reports of Black Lightning Season 4 having its first-ever mini crossover. According to Lance Ausfresser who is a part of the Black Lightning Facebook Group, The Flash will be making an appearance in the next episode of Black Lightning.

The Flash on Black Lightning Season 4

Lance has reported that The Flash actor Grant Gustin will be making an appearance as his character Barry Allen also known as The Flash in the upcoming episode of The Black Lightning. However, the actor will just be naming a cameo in the series and there is no major storyline that involves him to be a part of the fourth season of the series. There have been no reports of what his appearance will entail in the series. This marks the first time Black Lightning will be having a crossover with somebody outside the Arrowverse. It has previously had a crossover with Crisis of the Infinite series which also belong to the Arrowverse.

The Cw's Black Lightning

For the unversed, Black Lightning is a superhero drama series that focuses on the premise of Jefferson Pierce who plays the superhero Black Lightning and is saving the Arrowverse from villains. The show is currently airing its fourth season on CW. Cress Williams plays the lead role of Black Lightning in the series along with China Anne Mcclain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams Marvin Krondon Jones III, Damon Gupton, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy playing pivotal roles.

The Flash Season 7

The Flash has been renewed for another season and the first episode of the seventh season premiered yesterday on March 2 in the evening. The premise of the seventh season follows Barry aka The Flash trying to stop the main antagonist, Eva McCulloch while simultaneously trying to find a way to locate his wife who has been missing for a while now. The Flash season 7 airs every Tuesday evening on the CW channel. The show was recently renewed for an eighth season on February 3, 2021.

