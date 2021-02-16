Ray Fisher Reveals Why He Was 'not' Sued By Justice League Director Joss Whedon

The Flash actor Ray Fisher’s ongoing battle with DC Films has been making headlines for quite some time now. The actor took to his social media account to explain his situation with director Joss Whedon. On February 16, the actor explained his side of the story, and why he will not be a part of The Flash any further. He took to his Twitter handle to explain why he has not been sued by the Justice League film director Joss Whedon.

Ray Fisher on why he has not been sued by Joss Whedon

His tweet comes after a long message he shared on Twitter wherein he has reported his side of the story after he was removed from The Flash after he made a statement that he will not be a part of any project associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada. Ray Fisher's tweet read, ‘There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth. A>E’. Ray has referred to the war of words where he has said that Whedon’s behaviour was ‘gross and unprofessional’ on sets in July 2020. He also has said that Whedon’s behaviour was ‘enabled’ by the current chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Toby Emmerich and the former entertainment president Geoff Johns.

There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada:



They know I’m telling the truth.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 16, 2021

His fans and followers stay divided on the issue. Some of them are in support of Ray Fisher while some has said that Ray’s remarks are very vague, and they do not shed light on what the actual matter is. See their reactions below:

Blatantly ignoring the fact Whedon Took legal action against Forbes and cost Rays friend his job and the article to be heavily altered — Detective (@DComicTalks) February 16, 2021

So you're saying Whedon is OK with being called racist, abusive, gross and a creep, but he draws the line at color grading? Make sense. — All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) February 16, 2021

It’s weird ray hasn’t actually given examples he’s sooo vague deliberately so that he can’t be sued. He’s a master at playing with his words and you fools follow blindly — Detective (@DComicTalks) February 16, 2021

It would actually be better if they did sue cause that means they would have to prove it, which means by doing that they would be exposing themselves. — Rony (@CfanaticDrop) February 16, 2021

This is why we’ll never back down what you’re fighting for #IStandWithRayFisher — -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) February 16, 2021

Warner Bros removing you from The Flash as apparent retribution for your speaking out was not only shameful, but will stand as testimony to their extreme cowardice and complicity with abusers. Thank you for your consistent support for the women of Buffy, and Kai Cole too. 🙏💜 — Mona Moussa (@Monaldo86) February 16, 2021

Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon's controversy

According to a report by Variety, in July 2020, Ray accused Whedon of exhibiting as 'gross and unprofessional' on the sets of Justice League. The film also received mixed reviews at the box office. Whedon had taken over the additional photography duties at DC Comics after Zack Synder left the project due to a death in his family. The audiences thought that the movie was a compromise of Synder's vision and demanded the release of the Snyder cut of Justice League'. This made Synder announce that his cut of the film will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

According to a report by The Wrap, an independent investigation was launched to go the depth of the issue. Warner Bros issued a statement saying that Fisher had not described what the 'actionable misconduct' was and he also refused multiple attempts of contact by the investigator. Fisher, in turn, hit back at the investigation saying that he doubted the authenticity of the same.

On January 14, Ray tweeted a long note about his removal from The Flash. He said that he disagreed with the statement was not surprised by the news. He also mentioned the details of the time when he had decided that he would not be a part of any project if Walter Hamada was associated with it.

