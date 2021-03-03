The Flash Season 7 Premieres Today; Here's Where You Can Watch It

The Flash is one of the most popular superheroes from the DC comics, with several adaptations of the character being brought on the screen till date. The ongoing television series of The Flash is one of these adaptations, which is followed by a large audience. There has been quite a wait for The Flash season 7, and it has finally made its way to the screens. While many viewers would be switching to the channel on which it airs, some would be looking for an alternate platform to watch the new season; here are more details on this.

Where to watch The Flash season 7 episodes?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had halted the return of this series for a brief period, but The Flash season 7 episodes her finally here for the viewers to enjoy. It shall make its premiere on March 2, 8:15 p.m. ET. On cable television, the show will be seen on the CW channel, as most people may know. In addition to that, interested viewers can also watch this show on FuboTV, for the ones that prefer to watch it online. It also has a 7-day free trial period, where people can get used to operating the platform. The show will also release on Netflix in certain countries.

ALSO READ: 'The Flash' Season 7 To Have Jon Cor In A Recurring Guest Role As Chillblaine

Another alternate to watch it online is AT&T Now. While FuboTV charges $64.99 a month, AT&T Now charges $69.99 per month. These are the multiple alternates that are available for fans to watch The Flash season 7. The show had to shut down its production last spring, but showrunner Eric Wallace has opened up about the return of the series to TV Line, while also addressing the cliff-hanger that the previous season had. He said that the cliff-hanger will be tended to in the coming episodes and it will be “wrapping up the Eva McCulloch storyline”.

ALSO READ: Is The Flash Cancelled? Find Out If The Show Will Return For Season 7

He also said that it will be followed by a brand-new graphic novel. The cast of this show brings Grant Gustin in the role of Barry Allen/The Flash, along with other actors playing prominent roles. They include Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and other known actors.

ALSO READ: The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

ALSO READ: Riverdale Season 5 All Set To Return, Release Dates Of The Flash & Batwoman Out Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.