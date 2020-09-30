'The Good Place' Ending Explained: How Does Eleanor Help Michael In The End?

The Good Place was one of NBC’s most celebrated shows. The NBC show that dealt with the afterlife and paradise-like place called The Good Place bid adieu to its audience in January 2020. Since then many of the show’s fans have been confused by the philosophical and comedy show’s ending. So here is a detailed explanation of The Good Place’s ending.

‘The Good Place’ ending explained (Spoilers ahead)

The Good Place’s last episode starts with the Soul Squad realising that The Bad Place’s system is working against humans. The system is making sure that more humans are sent to The Bad Place to be tortured by the demons and satisfy their hunger for them. This new system in The Bad Place results in no new residents in The Good Place.

The Soul Squad soon battle out in the court with The Bad Place head Shawn. The Good Place wins the battle as Maya Rudolph a.k.a. the Judge announces the decision in their favour but with a major catch. The judge cancels Earth as soon as she realises humans can evolve. She soon starts searching for the cancellation button but Janet ends up hiding it.

What is the new ‘The Good Place’?

The moment Janet hides the cancel Earth button, she buys more time for the squad. The Soul Squad soon proposes to come up with a new system to save the Earth and make sure that humans are sent to The Good Place. Soon, they put forth a new layered system that will test the new residents at The Good Place from time to time. After every test, their memory will be rebooted to make sure that they keep on learning new things.

Eventually, when the gang descends to the real Good Place they realise that it is just a long holiday with no real meaning. Hence the Soul Squad with the help of Michael, now the head of the Good Place system, design a new place. A new place that has been designed for a new journey for the residents after living in The Good Place. But nobody knows what’s behind this new doorway.

What did Michael get at the end of The Good Place?

The Good Place creator Michael Schur made sure to provide a “good” ending to all the show’s characters. The same goes for The Good Place’s resident demon, Michael. Before choosing to go to the new place, Eleanor a.k.a. Kristen Bell makes sure to help Michael out one last time. She prepares him to fulfill his dream of becoming a human and living a normal human life.

Once the Soul Squad chooses the doorway, Michael descends on Earth as a bonafide “silver fox”. He receives the complete human experience on the planet right from getting a dog named Jason to having a real life. He also ends up fulfilling his desire for learning to play the guitar. He even bids adieu to the show by advising his neighbour, “take it sleazy”.

