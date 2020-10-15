'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' 'Divine' Behind-the-scenes Photos Are Intriguing

The Haunting of Bly Manor is Netflix's recent horror offering in the form of a mini-series. Since the narrative wraps up in nine episodes itself, fans have been impressed with creator Mike Flanagan's vision of mashing up the elements of horror and romance in an effective.

The series currently stands at an IMDB rating of 7.7 which is surprising for a horror show as they do not tend to gain higher ratings. Recently, the official Twitter account of The Haunting of Bly Manor shared some behind the scenes photos from the sets of the mini-series. Check it out below -

The Haunting of Bly Manor BTS photos

Behind the scenes at Bly Manor featuring our divine cast. pic.twitter.com/X8XaYp6dRg — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) October 15, 2020

The BTS photos from the sets of The Haunting of Bly Manor features the entire cast of the mini-series. The official Twitter account of the show described it to be a 'divine cast'. The Haunting of Bly Manor has been based on the 1898 horror novel The Turn of the Screw which revolved around the story of a young governess who is hired to look after two kids. Mike Flanagan's vision of the story picks up the base premise of the novel and weaves it to a different direction altogether, without missing out on the original message of hurting and healing. While the original novel did not name the governess's character, Mike does and names her Dani. The story's timeline has been shifted from the late 1800s to 1987 to bring some familiarity to the premise of the series.

Dani, the governess arrives at the Bly Manor to take care of two young kids. On her arrival, Dani learns that the kids, named Miles and Flor played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Bea Smith respectfully, are dealing with the death of their parents and their former governess. The staff of the manor is also seen being distraught over the betrayal of the manor's valet named Peter.

Dani, the young governess finds the kids to be charming and fun only to realize later that they are haunted by the spirit of the former governess. The series then revolves into showcasing Dani's struggle to break the kids away from the haunting reality of the Bly Manor. While the series itself revolves around a seen-before premise, it successfully manages to bring in new twists and turns along with scares.

