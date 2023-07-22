The Kashmir Files Unreported Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's Series Promises To Be Hard Hitting

After the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is set to release a web series around a similar subject. The director has shared the trailer of his upcoming series, The Kashmir Files Unreported, It focuses on people as they narrate the hardhips faced after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir

3 things you need to know

The Kashmir Files Unreported will release on OTT platform Zee5.

The Kashmir Files touched upon the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the early 90s.

The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest box-office hits of 2022.

A look at the trailer of The Kashmir Files Unreported

The 2-minute-long trailer features conversations with the real-life victims and their families, historians and experts. The trailer opens with a victim saying, "You must have seen Kashmir in the movies made by Yash Chopra with beautiful Shikaras. But there was a different side of Kashmir that only we could see."

The clip also has some real footage of people protesting in Kashmir, asking for freedom. The trailer ends with a question from producer Pallavi Joshi.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files Unreported

Vivek said that The Kashmir Files "opened people's eyes". He added that his upcoming series will "shatter your heart".

"Some felt that The Kashmir Files portrayed only 10 per cent of the reality and some felt it was a propaganda film. Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle," said the director.

, The Kashmir Files Unreported is produced by Vivek Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi's IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the series.