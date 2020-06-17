'The King: Eternal Monarch' Ending Explained: How Do Tae-eul And Lee Gon Survive?

Netflix's popular K-Drama The King: Eternal Monarch released its final episode over the weekend. Starring Lee Min-Ho, Lee Jung-Jin, and Kim Go-Eun, the series plot revolves around the King of the Kingdom of Korea who discovers a pathway into a parallel world, the Republic of Korea. A revenge plot makes the entire parallel universe and time travelling fun and interesting.

The King: Eternal Monarch ending explained

The last and final episode of The King: Eternal Monarch starts with Luna texting Tae-eul’s father. Sin-jae, on the other hand, is devastated that he let Tae-eul go. Tae-eul is with Lee Lim at the portal, with her gun pointing towards the traitor. The episode then shows a flashback from the Kingdom of Corea in 1994. Jo Yeong and Lee Gon have infiltrated the palace and Lee Gon says that they must kill Lee Lim at all costs. Jo Yeong reminds him that he must protect the King so he may disobey his orders.

Tae-eul say says to Lee Lim that she will be waiting for Lee Gon to succeed with his mission and she will deal with Lee Lim after that. Lee Lim, in turn, reminds her that Lee Gon’s success would mean that she will lose all her memories of the King. Tae-eul is aware of this but is ready to sacrifice everything in order to win.

Coming back to 1994, Lee Lim asks his men to kill young Lee Gon. The older Lee Gon and Jo Yeong come into the palace at the same time and take out the men. Lee Lim picks up the Manpasikjeok and Lee Gon’s half disappear, like the half of Tae-eul. Present-day Lee Lim tells her that they might be stuck in halfway.

Jo Yeong is hurt in the gunfire and he holds young Lee Gon and cries. Lady Nh and the staff grieve on the death of the King. On the other hand, Sin-jae shows his mother her real son and explains what his father did. Sin-jae’s mother, however, accepts him as her son as well.

1994 Lee Lim goes to the bamboo forest with his full Manpasikjeok and watches the portal open. As soon as he is about to go through, Lee Gon appears to give him punishment. Present-day Lee Lim tells Tae-eul that his nephew has failed. Tae-eul then tries to shoot but fails. Suddenly, Lee Lim is hit by a bullet and the storms come. 1994 Lee Gon executes Lee Lim. Tae-eul realises that Lee Gon has succeeded so he will not be coming back, thus fading all the memories from her head as well.

The King: Eternal Monarch happy ending

Tae-eul wakes up in the bamboo forest with a bloody coat and a gun and she is in 2020. She then gets a voicemail in 2021 from Na-ri and she gets to be Lee Gon. They finally meet once again and then they kiss each other, getting their happy ending. Lee Gon and Tae-eul end up in the same period in Corea. Jo Yeong catches the couple in the forest. Lee Gon realises that he must clear the security footage in the palace. The couple finally says goodbye to each other and pledge to see each other once again.

