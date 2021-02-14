'The King: Eternal Monarch's' Lee Min Ho's Photos From Sets That Show His Fun Side

Popular South Korean actor Lee Min Ho who is best known for his performance in The Heirs and The King: Eternal Monarch, is quite active on social media. The actor frequently gives glimpses of his personal as well as professional life by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos. The stylish looks and his fun side on the sets of his K-dramas are what gain the attention of his fans and followers. Take a look at his fun sides from the sets of his shows.

Lee Min Ho's photos from the sets

On February 5, 2021, Lee Min Ho shared a picture featuring himself from his latest shoot. In the picture, the Pachinko star can be seen lost in his thoughts. The actor is seated on a wooden stool in a studio, staring at the floor. Lee Min Ho looked dapper in an all-black suit and his hair covered his face. He ditched a caption for his post but his fans went gaga over his elegant looks. Many of his fans dropped red heart and heart-eyed face emoticon.

On November 12, 2020, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor shared a picture with his crew members of his vlog channel on YouTube named Lee Minho Film. In the picture, Lee Min Ho can be seen having a fun time with Zho Wonseock, Shin Kiro and Moon Byung-sam. The four people can be seen posing in the forest and flaunting their bright smiles. Lee Min Ho wore a blue turtleneck sweatshirt with blue trousers and a beige coloured jacket. To complete his look, the actor added a pair of black sunglasses.

On November 2, 2020, Lee Min Ho shared several snippets from his set as he got ready for his shoot. In the first two pictures, he can be seen smiling brightly while posing for the camera, while the third one shows Min Ho curiously shaking his feet. While sharing the post, the actor did not write the caption. Several fans complimented his beauty while many others simply dropped red hearts.

On July 4, 2020, Min Ho shared another series of pictures featuring himself. The actor is seated on a grey couch and reading his script. In the candid pictures, he can be seen smiling cheerfully while several snippets show him in a serious look. The popular actor wore a peach coloured sweatshirt and black short pants and black sneakers. Adopting a ‘new normal’, Min Ho wore a black mask.

On June 28, 2019, The Heirs star uploaded several videos while getting ready on the sets. He can be seen seated in front of a mirror while capturing his surroundings. He wore a navy blue coloured shirt while his hair covered his forehead. He can be seen making faces and smiling adorably while capturing the video on his cellphone. The second one is a picture that shows him wearing a white tee and a red blazer.

