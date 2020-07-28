'The Kissing Booth' 3 Film: Will The Third Movie Be Based On The Road Trip Book?

The Kissing Booth 2 has become one of the top favourites of the fans of the franchise its release on Netflix on July 24, 2020. The story of the second instalment revolves around Elle and Lee who are in senior year of high school and are bracing themselves for college. Aside from the pressure of being a high school senior, Elle is also in a long-distance relationship with Noah Flynn, the handsome bad boy of The Kissing Booth series, who surprisingly gets into Harvard.

As expected by many fans, The Kissing Booth 2 was packed with drama and entertainment. Hence, since watching the film, many fans have been wondering, “What happens in Kissing Booth 3?”

Read | Are 'The Kissing Booth 2' Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Dating?

What will happen in Kissing Booth 3?

The Kissing Booth 3 was announced by Netflix on Monday, July 27, 2020. The streaming company posted a fun video starring the cast and announced the films third instalment. It was later revealed by Netflix that The Kissing Booth 3 had been filmed secretly alongside the second instalment and will be releasing in 2021. Naturally, fans are excited to know, what to expect from The Kissing Booth 3.

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

Read | Is There 'Kissing Booth 3'? Joey King Shocks Fans With A Surprise Announcement

On its streaming platform, Netflix has already prepared an official synopsis of The Kissing Booth 3 plot. As per the official synopsis, the third movie revolves around the summer before Elle played by Joey King heads to college. However, as audiences saw at the end of The Kissing Booth 2, Elle has gotten into Harvard and is keeping it a secret from her boyfriend Noah.

Noah Flynn played by Australian actor Jacob Elordi is currently enrolled at Harvard, while Elle’s best friend Lee is heading to Berkeley. Hence, Elle finds herself at crossroads as she will now have to pick between joining her boyfriend at Harvard or accompanying her best friend to Berkeley.

Read | 'The Kissing Booth 2': Here Is The Star Cast Of The Much-awaited Netflix Sequel

Is the third film based on The Kissing Booth Road Trip book?

As the first two Kissing Booth films were based on best selling novels written by Beth Reekles, fans have been wondering, whether The Kissing Booth 3 will also be based on the third book of the series. However, it is important to note that there is no Kissing Booth Book 3 yet. But, Beth Reekles has written two other short stories, that are also a part of The Kissing Booth universe. The Kissing Booth: Road Trip is one of them and the other one is The Beach House, which is a spin-off of the original story.

Read | Wonderlust Song In 'Kissing Booth 2': Here Is A Peek At The Film's Soulful Soundtrack

The Kissing Booth Road Trip summary

The Kissing Booth: Road Trip is a 120-page short story written by Beth Reekles. The story was published for World Book Day 2020. As per the author, the Kissing Booth Road Trip takes place during the events of the second book, when Elle and her best friend Lee decide to take a road trip to visit her boyfriend Noah at Harvard.

According to the reports of a media portal, The Kissing Booth Road Trip follows Elle and Lee as they are visiting different states, as they are on their journey to visit Noah. Media reports also suggest, that the Road Trip takes place before Elle and Lee graduate, and even before she gets her acceptance letters to college. According to several media reports, there is a high probability that some of the details of the road trip might end up in The Kissing Booth 3 movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.