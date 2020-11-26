'The Mandalorian' Actor Giancarlo Esposito Shares Thought On 'Baby Yoda Egg-eating' Scene

Directed by Peyton Reed, Chapter 10: The Passenger of Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 created a debate among the fans. In it, The Child, aka Baby Yoda was seen eating unfertilized eggs of a Frog Lady who was trying to save them as they were her only hope to stop her species from getting extinct. Some fans found it funny, while many others considered it as disturbing. Now actor Giancarlo Esposito shared his thoughts.

Giancarlo Esposito weighs in on the Baby Yoda Egg-Eating debate

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Giancarlo Esposito who plays Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian expressed his opinion on Baby Yoda eating eggs. When asked if the Child did wrong, he replied 'no, he does not think so'. He explained that Baby Yoda is a “very pure spirit,” and yet 50 years old, so he is someone who is very highly intelligent, but also has to survive. The actor stated that they need to keep that baby happy. Esposito mentioned that everyone has fallen in love with 'The Child' and the character has some compassion and is funny and is “absolutely the cutest thing” anyone has ever seen.

Baby Yoda’s Egg Eating Controversy

Frog Lady joined Din Djarin and The Child as cargo on Razor Crest. She had unfertilized eggs with her and needed to reach her husband. Due to unfortunate events, they had to take a halt on an icy planet. What created a rift was Baby Yoda slurping those eggs. Even the Mando warned him to no eat those eggs, but he did not listen to his dad like figure.

His irresponsible behaviour disgusted several people as they shared their thoughts on social media. Lucasfilm creative art manager, Phil Szostak, revealed that the scene was intentionally disturbing. The debate is now cooled down as the Frog lady met her husband and her eggs are safe, some of them even starting to grow up.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 cast has Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Gina Carano as Cara Dune. The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant. It explores more of Djarin and the Child’s relationship. The bounty hunter is searching for Baby Yoda’s home, which will eventually lead him to the Jedis and more of his kind. There are eight episodes which will be arriving until December 18, 2020, one episode each Friday.

