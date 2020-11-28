'The Mandalorian' Fame Baby Yoda Has A Real Name & Twitter Does Not Seem Happy With It

A recent episode of The Mandalorian recently revealed what Baby Yoda’s real name is, and the internet does not seem very happy with it. The character Jedi Ahsoka Tano from Clone Wars revealed that Baby Yoda has an actual name and that is Grogu. He also reads the child’s mind and reveals details about his home-planet and origin, giving the viewers some clarity about the much-loved character. Most people on the internet are not very convinced with the revelation and have clearly stated that they will not call the little creature anything other than ‘Baby Yoda’ because it suits him the best.

The Mandalorian reveals Baby Yoda’s name

The new episodes of The Mandalorian have been leaving the audiences stunned as it carries a lot of information about fan-favourite characters. In a new episode, Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, is seen reading Baby Yoda’s mind to reveal details about his origin and name. The Jedi reveals that Baby Yoda’s real name is Grogu and he is raised originally, in a Jedi temple.

The adorable creature was raised on the planet of Coruscant and had been hidden when the Empire came into power. Someone had taken him away from the temple, resulting in his disappearance. Ahsoka clarifies that they should not train Baby Yoda to become a Jedi as it is not an easy path. She says that she has seen what feelings can do to a fully trained Jedi Knight and hence he does not want The Child to go down that path.

After watching the episodes, quite a few people took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Baby Yoda’s original name. Most of the fans were unhappy with the name and decided to stick to ‘Baby Yoda’ as they believe it suits the character well. Some of the fans are also excited about this new development as new twists and turns could arise with this plotline. Have a look at a few reactions on Baby Yoda’s name in The Mandalorian's latest episode here.

A History of #BabyYoda or #Grogu

He raised and trained in jedi temple by Jedi master .

And we also got a name of master Yoda in episode 13 by #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/nE7n0hXZvn — Sahil Shukla (@shuklaSahil22) November 27, 2020

Ah yes, Baby Yoda's official name, which is... *looks at smudged writing on hand* Goku.

*squints* ...Grookey.. — james (@Eggboyboat) November 28, 2020

His name isn’t Grogu, its Baby Yoda, and that’s the only right opinion — president-elect (@Muradabi01) November 28, 2020

they gave baby yoda an even worse name....,, may be the last time i tune in tbh — miss randall (@rawdograndi) November 28, 2020

He's just baby Yoda forever I cannot in good conscience call him Gogu. — Liz (@HolguinNevarez) November 28, 2020

The unbreakable bond between Father and Son 💚



Today's Episode of The Mandalorian was I N S A N E 👏🏻#BabyYoda #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/bPDOusG6Pn — b💀bby (@hoarderofhorror) November 28, 2020

Now we don't have to say #thechild or #BabyYoda

Because now we have a name

' GROGU '#Grogu pic.twitter.com/s6XpuPdXpz — Sahil Shukla (@shuklaSahil22) November 27, 2020

