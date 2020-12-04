'The Mandalorian' Star Pedro Pascal Details His Biggest Challenge Of Filming The Series

The Mandalorian has Pedro Pascal playing the titular character of Din Djarin. The actor mostly lands his voice and even dons the suit in several scenes. Now after two seasons of filming, he disclosed the biggest challenge he faces in portraying the bounty hunter.

Pedro Pascal reveals his biggest challenge of filming The Mandalorian

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal admitted that the major issue he has on the Star Wars series is finding a way to act even though his entire face is covered with the iconic helmet. He said that the “biggest challenge in playing Mando” in season two is still the obvious, which is how he can in subtle ways, be it through vocal intonation or physical stillness/posture, large movements, small movements, dramatically convey a scene and keep the character compelling. The actor mentioned that it is a “physical challenge that is met creatively” in terms of how technically one can achieve that. He noted that it will always be particularly unique in that regard.

Pedro Pascal explained how his career in live performances helped him portray the Mandalorian. He said that he is not even sure if he would be able to do it if it weren’t for the amount of direct experience that he has had with being on stage to understand how to posture one self. The actor stated that he learned how to physically frame himself into something and to tell a story with a gesture, with a stance, or with a “very, very specific” vocal intonation.

The Mandalorian has garnered great responses from the viewers on Disney Plus. Created by Jon Favreau, the second season is currently making headlines with four episodes out till now and four more to come. The cast includes Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks, and Timothy Olyphant. The Star Wars series has already been renewed for a third season which is scheduled to begin production in 2021. The show is eyeing to premier around late 2021 or 2022 on the streaming platform.

